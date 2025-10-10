Everything you get for joining a Guild in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance 

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance puts a lot of emphasis on its Guild system. This feature in any MMO title can be utilized differently, as many games tend to base their entire mechanic around them. Other titles include guilds for players to interact with others in the hopes of new friendships and lobbies. Blue Protocol's idea of Guild is a bit expansive, as being in one for a player is almost mandatory for the long run.

To answer whether you should join a Guild or not, the answer is Yes.

You should join a Guild as soon as possible in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance.

Different perks of joining a Guild in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

Here is a complete list of everything you can get by joining a Guild in BPSR:

Guild Merits for Bound Rose Orbs, Guild Tokens, and Star Chests.

Guild Cargo missions for Luno and Honor Cards as rewards.

Guild Hunt for multiple different rewards such as Luno, Talent Points, Advanced Skill Books, and Guild Tokens.

Guild Tokens can be used to buy Stamina for Life Skills.

Guild Store sells crafting mats for Imagines and Reforge materials for gear.

Boons for Life Skills and increased damage buff on Raid bosses.

Dancing in Guild Hall for seven minutes grants Luno and Guild Tokens.

Guild Merits:

Guild Merits in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Merits is the primary tracker on your Guild page. Complete the activities listed below, and pick up the rewards as you hit a threshold. Rewards include Bound Rose Orbs, Star Chests, and Guild Tokens.

Guild Cargo missions:

Turning in Fish for Cargo in Guild Center (Image via A Plus)

For the Guild Cargo mission, you must have your Guild Center unlocked. Once done, turn in the materials you gathered either from your Life Skills or through Fishing to the Freight Guild vendor. Rewards include Star Chests, alongside Luno and Honor Cards.

Guild Hunts:

Guild Hunt screen (Image via A Plus)

You can join a Guild Hunt either as a solo player or in a group. Loot from these hunts includes Advanced Skill Book, Talent Points, Battle Imagine Purple Fragment, and Luno.

Guild Store:

Guild Store (Image via A Plus)

Use the Guild Tokens on the Guild Store available within the Center. Focus Potions should be your top priority in the list of items to buy, followed by crafting mats for SR Imagine, and lastly, Reforging mats for gear.

Boons:

You can gain buffs from the Guild's Boon Fountain for your gathering kills, such as Fishing and Mining. However, the Boons expand to your combat as well, providing damage buff and resistance against Raid bosses. The Raid is determined once you and your party have cleared it once.

Dancing:

Guild Dance (Image via A Plus)

Lastly, dancing in the Guild Center will grant a small amount of Luno and Guild Tokens. You must dance for seven minutes to get these rewards.

