How to increase Ability Score in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance? 

Ability Score for your character in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is a number that players can keep track of while progressing through the game. It is equivalent to a "gear score" in any other RPG game, indicating the average value by calculating all of the equipped gear and skills. Blue Protocol follows the same rule, with a lot of other aspects that go behind building a character.

This article lists the basics of increasing your Ability Score, and everything you can do to maintain a viable value according to the game's runtime.

Different ways to increase your Ability Score in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

Here is a list of things you can do in the game to increase your Ability Score:

Increase Adventurer Level.

Activate passive talents.

Increase the level of your active skills.

Equip higher-level gear.

Reforge and refine your gear.

Increase Adventurer Level:

Story journal in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Push through the main story quest to increase your Adventurer Level. Each level will grant you a small increase in Ability Score until you hit the level cap.

Activate passive points:

Passive tree (Image via A Plus)

Upon increasing your Adventurer Level, you will be rewarded with points to invest in passive nodes. Each node will grant you a small amount of score.

Active skill leveling:

Active skill page (Image via A Plus)

Open your "skill" screen and start leveling your active abilities using the Luno currency. You can equip seven abilities to use at a time, and increase the level of 11 abilities.

Equip high-level gear

Level 80 gear equipped (Image via A Plus)

As you progress through multiple aspects of the game, you will equip higher-level gear through quests, exchanges, and the Chaotic Realm Dungeon. Equipping Level 40-80 purple gear will count the most towards your total Ability Score. One of the primary farms for higher-level gear is the Chaotic Realm.

Open the Feature page via Menu, and then look for Chaotic Realm.

Reforge and refine your gear:

Reforging your gear early on can be risky, so we recommend proceeding with a few things in mind. When you are reforging your purple gear, only use limited resources until all substats on that gear have been unlocked.

Reforging screen in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Refining is just increasing the level of your equipped weapon, armor pieces, or accessories. The currencies for refining are easier to come by. Hence, if you must refine any of your gear for Score, you can do so.

