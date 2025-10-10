Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Day 2 checklist guide 

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance has a time-gated progression system for all players, where additional activities and features unlock based on server reset. Thankfully, players have to wait for a day for things to start picking up. The Day 2 reset in the game opens up a new level cap and several side activities for players to invest their time in.

This article lists all the important stuff you can do to tick off your Day 2 essentials list in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance.

Day 2 checklist in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

Here is a summarized list of everything to do on Day 2 of BPSR:

Complete the main story quest and side quests to reach level 27.

Upgrade active skills.

Farm for the Left Bracelet in your newly opened gear lot.

Complete Trials Path Floor 6.

Defeat Inferno Ogre world boss for the Right Bracelet.

Reforge your gear.

MSQ and side quest for level cap:

Daily tasks under the season hub menu (Image via A Plus)

The main story will be available until Episode 2 Part I on Day 2. Complete the quests as fast as possible, and then go through the available side missions on the map for Adventurer Level EXPs. Lastly, open the seasonal hub from the Menu, and complete the daily tasks for more EXP.

The Day 2 level cap is 27.

Upgrade active skills:

Active skills in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Level your active skills to 10. You should have enough Luno currency to reach 10 in all seven of your equipped abilities. Doing so will increase your Ability Score by a bit.

An optional step is to advance a couple of skills to Tier 1, possibly the ones you use the most in your rotation. This should grant you a small boost in Score.

Farm for Left Bracelet:

Left Bracelet from Gear Exchange (Image via A Plus)

The Gear Exchange NPC in Asterleeds should sell you a basic purple Left Bracelet through Exchange. You can also run Unstable Space daily Dungeon, or defeat the Inferno Ogre world boss for a drop.

The slot for the Left and Right Bracelets unlocks at Adventurer Level 25.

Complete Trial Path Floor 6:

Trial Path Floor 6 (Image via A Plus)

Complete the sixth floor of the Trial Path to get two more Talent Points. This should equal a total of 23 Talent Points at the end of Day 2.

Defeat Inferno Ogre world boss:

Inferno Ogre boss (Image via A Plus)

Open Monster Hunt via your menu, followed by the World Boss tab on the left. Select Inferno Ogre, and then track to reach its location. Defeat it to get the Right Bracelet as a drop. However, there is no guaranteed chance. Hence, you might end up having to wait and farm the boss countless times.

Reforge your gear:

Gear Reforging in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

After getting the best gear possible on Day 2, use all your Reforge Stones to maximize your gear's potential. You will get more Reforge Stones on Day 2 by running the Unstable Dungeon twice.

