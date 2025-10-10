Biggest mistakes to avoid as a beginner in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance 

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance can be very punishing when players take the wrong steps early on. The game doesn't hand out many resources for an easy life, forcing players to be resourceful with their new character. This means that having multiple classes built simultaneously is not an option for a beginner, until maybe when the account reaches the ultra endgame.

This article lists everything you can avoid doing as a beginner in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, and not brick your account for the long run.

Avoid making these mistakes as a beginner in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

Here is a summarized version of everything you should avoid doing in the early game:

Do not go for multiple classes; instead, focus on building one class to its full potential.

Do not spend currency on cosmetics in the early game.

Do not refine your gear in the early game, especially if you do not have Buri Mech Shards.

Do not wait and join a Guild as early as possible.

1) Avoid multiple classes

Multiple classes in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Building a different class in the early game can be very difficult for newer players. Each class requires a different gear with different attributes, forcing you to farm for additional materials for leveling skills and gear pieces. Hence, it is a good idea to stick to your class as much as possible until it has reached its maximum potential.

For example, if you invest in Stormblade and decide to change to a Beat Performer in the early game, you will need to get Intelligence-based gear, and also level up all the active skills from the very beginning.

2) Do not buy skins using Red Orbs

Skins for sale in exchange for Red Orbs (Image via A Plus)

Red Orb is an essential currency you will be given in limited amounts, and is used to purchase items from the trading market. However, it will come in handy in the Battle Imagine Gacha. Hence, spending this currency for skins in the early game is not worth it.

3) Do not refine without Buri Mech Shards

Buri Mech Shards (Image via A Plus)

Refining a gear can lead to failure in most cases, ultimately leading to a permanent loss of your materials. The Buri Mech Shards, however, can increase the chance of success for your refinement, and you can be assured to make the most out of your materials. Hence, hold off until you have the best gear before hitting a wall, and then refine fully.

4) Join a Guild before it's too late

Guild activity tracker in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Guilds are actually very important in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance. Completing check-in Guild quests and activities will reward Guild Tokens and a box. Guild Tokens can be used to buy Focus Potions for Life Skills, and Buri Mech Shards for increasing your refining success chance.

The box can drop Talent tokens for your passives, basic Luno currency, Buri Mech Shards, Advanced Skill Books, and more.

