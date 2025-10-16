How to get all Canari Plush dolls in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Players can collect all the Canari Plush dolls in Pokemon Legends Z-A in order to get passive boosts. These are special items that provide gamers with different buffs, such as XP boosts, damage reductions, etc. Canari Plush dolls come in five varieties, each with its own special effects, and they can be used accordingly to aid your gameplay.

This article explains how you can get your hands on all the Canari Plush dolls in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to obtain all Canari Plush dolls in Pokemon Legends Z-A

After exploring the game for some time, you will come across an NPC named Taragon in Chapter 5. He will give you the first of your Canari Plush dolls in Pokemon Legends Z-A. After that, the other dolls can be obtained via purchase by spending Colorful Screws, which are scattered across the map around Lumoise City.

The Red Canari Plush doll in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Colorful Screws appear as glowing balls with a purple aura around them, making them visible from a distance. You'll need a lot of these screws if you want to unlock and upgrade all of the Canari Plush dolls in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Some screws are found on elevated areas, such as scaffoldings, and can spawn randomly.

After collecting the required number of Colorful Screws, you can give them to the trader standing near the Racine Construction Company area, on the right of the Vert Sector 7 POI (point of interest). You can purchase the Gold, Pink, Green, Red, and Blue Canari Plush dolls from the Colorful Screw Exchange shop.

Colourful Screws in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The price of a Plush doll starts at three Colorful Screws for the base level, and it is gradually increased as you try to upgrade the item. Each of the Canari Plush dolls in Pokemon Legends Z-A has three levels. The price of a Level 3 doll comes to eight Screws, meaning that you have to explore the game to collect the required amount.

All Canari Plush dolls in Pokemon Legends Z-A and their effects

Canari Plush shop in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Canari Plush Rank and effect Red Canari Plush Comes with a three-star rating and can boost the Exp. points earned by your Pokemon. Blue Canari Plush Has a five-star rating and can increase your chances of catching a Pokemon. Gold Canari Plush Comes with a four-star rating and can increase the prize money won in battles by a minor percentage. Pink Canari Plush Has a four star rating and can increase the number of Mega Shards that you receinve after smasing the Mega Crystals. Red Canari Plush A three star Plush that decreases the chances of blacking out after taking damage.

That's all there is to know about getting every Canari Plush doll in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

