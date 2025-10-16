How to customize characters in Pokemon Legends Z-A? (All options explained)

Pokemon Legends Z-A offers a vast range of customization options. You can change everything about your character's appearance, from their hair to the color of their eyes, with a huge library of available alternatives to choose from. You can also add items to your character's ensemble, such as hats, gloves, jewellery, glasses, and even jewellery.

This article will go over all the character customization options you get to experience in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Everything you can customize

You can use different emotes in-game too (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can customize a lot of your character's physical features, including all of the following:

Gender

Eye Shape

Eye Color

Eyelash Shape

Eyelash Color

Eyebrow Shape

Eyebrow Color

Beauty Spot

Freckles

Dark Circles

Apart from this, you can also make cosmetic changes and add items to the character's wardrobe to give them your own unique twist. You can change items such as:

Hairstyle

Hair Color

Tops

Bottoms

Hats

Glasses

Gloves

Socks

Shoes

Jewelry

Moreover, there are no gender-locked items in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This means all clothes, hairstyles, and cosmetics are unisex and can go on any character regardless of the gender you choose for them. There are also a plethora of options to choose from when you customize any of these categories.

Also read: How to complete Battling in the Z-A Royale

List of options and how you can customize your character in-game

You can access the Looks menus in the game to customize options such as eye colour, shape, and facial features. Moreover, when you first start the game, you will be given the chance to choose from eight different character models. Once you make your choice, you are then prompted to pick their hair color and customize their features.

Here are all the facial feature customization options the game offers.

Eye shape

Rounded

Angled

Half-open

Droopy

Color contacts

Ash Brown

Black

Brown

Blue

Pitch Black

Dark Red

Dark Blue

Olive

Violet

Scarlet

Teal

Blue-gray

Poppy Red

Marine

Lime

Purple

Orange

Turquiose

Gray

Pink

Sapphire

Emerald

Lavender

Yellow

Light Blue

Gold

Freckles

No Freckles

Freckles 1 (Centered on the nose)

Freckles 2 (Under the eyes)

Freckles 3 (On the nose and under the eyes)

Dark Circles

Dark Circles

No Dark Circles

Eyebrow Shape

Thick

Average

Thin

Eyebrow color

Black

Brown

Pitch Black

Olive

Milk Tea

Blue-gray

Scarlet

Teal

Violet

Dark Blue

Gray

Dark Red

Platinum

Gold

Ash

Eyelash color

Black

Brown

Pitch Black

Olive

Milk Tea

Blue-gray

Scarlet

Teal

Violet

Dark Blue

Gray

Dark Red

Platinum

Gold

Ash

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A: Complete combat guide

Customizing hair and outfit in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The game offers you several different outfit choices (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can customize your hairstyle by going to the Salon in Lumiose City. You can choose from all the colors listed in the eyebrows sections above and from all these different hairstyles:

Flyaway short cut

Undercut Pixie

Slicked back

Simple short hair

Half-up chignon

Simple bob

Low chignon

Assymetrical bob

Hi-top fade

Ponytail

Long and wavy

Braids

Pigtails

If you choose to go with a hairstyle with bangs, you can also decide the way your bangs appear in your hairstyle. Every time you change your hair, the Salon will charge you 3,000 points.

Finally, you can also choose to change your outfit by going to the Outfits menu in the game. You can visit different shops in Lumiose City in Pokemon Legends Z-A to buy new outfits and try them on from the menu. You can even customize the color of your clothes from the menu to better suit your overall look and style.

