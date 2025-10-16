  • home icon
How to customize characters in Pokemon Legends Z-A? (All options explained)

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Oct 16, 2025 08:38 GMT
How to customize characters in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
Pokemon Legends Z-A customization choices explored (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Legends Z-A offers a vast range of customization options. You can change everything about your character's appearance, from their hair to the color of their eyes, with a huge library of available alternatives to choose from. You can also add items to your character's ensemble, such as hats, gloves, jewellery, glasses, and even jewellery.

This article will go over all the character customization options you get to experience in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Everything you can customize

You can use different emotes in-game too (Image via The Pokemon Company)
You can use different emotes in-game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can customize a lot of your character's physical features, including all of the following:

  • Gender
  • Eye Shape
  • Eye Color
  • Eyelash Shape
  • Eyelash Color
  • Eyebrow Shape
  • Eyebrow Color
  • Beauty Spot
  • Freckles
  • Dark Circles

Apart from this, you can also make cosmetic changes and add items to the character's wardrobe to give them your own unique twist. You can change items such as:

  • Hairstyle
  • Hair Color
  • Tops
  • Bottoms
  • Hats
  • Glasses
  • Gloves
  • Socks
  • Shoes
  • Jewelry

Moreover, there are no gender-locked items in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This means all clothes, hairstyles, and cosmetics are unisex and can go on any character regardless of the gender you choose for them. There are also a plethora of options to choose from when you customize any of these categories.

List of options and how you can customize your character in-game

You can access the Looks menus in the game to customize options such as eye colour, shape, and facial features. Moreover, when you first start the game, you will be given the chance to choose from eight different character models. Once you make your choice, you are then prompted to pick their hair color and customize their features.

Here are all the facial feature customization options the game offers.

Eye shape

  • Rounded
  • Angled
  • Half-open
  • Droopy

Color contacts

  • Ash Brown
  • Black
  • Brown
  • Blue
  • Pitch Black
  • Dark Red
  • Dark Blue
  • Olive
  • Violet
  • Scarlet
  • Teal
  • Blue-gray
  • Poppy Red
  • Marine
  • Lime
  • Purple
  • Orange
  • Turquiose
  • Gray
  • Pink
  • Sapphire
  • Emerald
  • Lavender
  • Yellow
  • Light Blue
  • Gold

Freckles

  • No Freckles
  • Freckles 1 (Centered on the nose)
  • Freckles 2 (Under the eyes)
  • Freckles 3 (On the nose and under the eyes)

Dark Circles

  • Dark Circles
  • No Dark Circles

Eyebrow Shape

  • Thick
  • Average
  • Thin

Eyebrow color

  • Black
  • Brown
  • Pitch Black
  • Olive
  • Milk Tea
  • Blue-gray
  • Scarlet
  • Teal
  • Violet
  • Dark Blue
  • Gray
  • Dark Red
  • Platinum
  • Gold
  • Ash

Eyelash color

  • Black
  • Brown
  • Pitch Black
  • Olive
  • Milk Tea
  • Blue-gray
  • Scarlet
  • Teal
  • Violet
  • Dark Blue
  • Gray
  • Dark Red
  • Platinum
  • Gold
  • Ash

Customizing hair and outfit in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The game offers you several different outfit choices (Image via The Pokemon Company)
The game offers you several different outfit choices (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can customize your hairstyle by going to the Salon in Lumiose City. You can choose from all the colors listed in the eyebrows sections above and from all these different hairstyles:

  • Flyaway short cut
  • Undercut Pixie
  • Slicked back
  • Simple short hair
  • Half-up chignon
  • Simple bob
  • Low chignon
  • Assymetrical bob
  • Hi-top fade
  • Ponytail
  • Long and wavy
  • Braids
  • Pigtails

If you choose to go with a hairstyle with bangs, you can also decide the way your bangs appear in your hairstyle. Every time you change your hair, the Salon will charge you 3,000 points.

Finally, you can also choose to change your outfit by going to the Outfits menu in the game. You can visit different shops in Lumiose City in Pokemon Legends Z-A to buy new outfits and try them on from the menu. You can even customize the color of your clothes from the menu to better suit your overall look and style.

Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

