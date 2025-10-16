Pokemon Legends Z-A Walkthrough: How to complete Battling in the Z-A Royale

Battling in the Z-A Royale is the fourth mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A. In this mission, you will learn how the Z-A Royale works in the game. To begin, you first need to complete Mission 3: A New Life in Lumiose City, where the final part requires you to visit Hotel Z. Once inside, you will complete Mission 3 and meet either Trunie or Urbain. Let's say you meet Trunie.

Both of you will sit on the sofas and have a conversation, after which you will receive a notification about a promotional match announcement, revealing your opponent as Trainer Zach. Trunie will then explain what a promotional match is and how you can start your battle with Trainer Zach.

This guide provides a complete walkthrough for the Battling in the Z-A Royale mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon Legends Z-A Mission 4: Battling in the Z-A Royale walkthrough

During the conversation, you’ll learn the core concept of the Z-A Royale and how promotional matches work. Here’s a brief explanation:

A promotional match is where you must win to climb the ranks and get promoted. However, to participate in one, you need to earn the required number of Ticket Points. In Zach’s case, you need 1,000 Ticket Points to obtain the Challenger’s Ticket. Once you have it, you can start your promotional match.

Meet Trunie outside Hotel Z (Image via Activision)

After the conversation concludes, Trunie will leave and tell you to find her when you’re ready to head out at night. This marks the beginning of the Battling in the Z-A Royale mission.

Once the gameplay begins, exit the hotel and head to the courtyard, where you’ll find Trunie. Speak with her, and she’ll ask, “Feeling ready to brave the Z-A Royale?”

Respond with “Ready as I’ll ever be!” to progress the mission.

Objective: Earn Ticket Points by battling Trainers in the battle zone

To earn Ticket Points, first head to a battle zone. You can easily identify them on the map as they have glowing red boundaries. If you walk straight out of the hotel compound, you will find a battle zone immediately to your left.

Win three battles inside the battle zone to earn the 1000 Ticket Points (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Inside the battle zone, if any other Trainer spots you, a battle will automatically begin. To earn the required 1,000 Ticket Points, you need to secure three victories. After each win, return to Trunie to heal your Pokemon.

Next, proceed forward and you will find Lida. Speak with her to learn about sneaking up on opponents and striking first to gain the upper hand in battle. Press the left stick button to crouch and hide behind objects, allowing you to approach opposing Trainers quietly and launch the first attack.

Once you’ve achieved three victories, you’ll earn 1,000 Ticket Points.

Meet up with Trunie at the nearby Pokemon Center

Head to the Pokemon Center, meet Trunie, and heal your Pokemon.

When ready, head to the taxi lot just down the street.\

Find Zach at the taxi lot for your promotional match

Upon reaching the taxi lot, interact with Trunie. After a short cutscene, your promotional battle with Zach will begin.

Win against Zach (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zach will use the following Pokemon:

Slowpoke

Pidgey

Pikachu

By this stage, you should have a few Pokemon, so swap between them to counter Zach’s lineup and defeat all three of his Pokemon to win the match.

Once you defeat Zach, you’ll be promoted to Y Rank, followed by a cutscene. After it ends, you’ll have successfully completed Mission 4: Battling in the Z-A Royale.

