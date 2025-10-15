Pokemon Legends Z-A Walkthrough: How to complete Get Your Travel Bag Back

Get Your Travel Bag Back is the first mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A. As you start the game, you will be on a train heading to Lumiose City. Once you arrive, the first gameplay begins. First, you need to exit the train station. To do so, head straight and take the first right. Once outside, a cutscene will play, introducing your rival, whose identity depends on your character’s gender. If you choose a male character, you’ll meet Taunie; if you choose a female character, you’ll meet Urbain.
When the cutscene ends, you will notice your bag is missing and a Pokemon named Pancham has stolen it. This marks the beginning of Mission 1: Get Your Travel Bag Back in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This guide will walk you through the entire mission.
Pokemon Legends Z-A Mission 1: Get Your Travel Bag Back walkthrough
This is a straightforward mission where you will learn the core gameplay mechanics of Pokemon Legends Z-A. After your bag gets stolen, you need to chase the Pokemon Pancham. Use the left stick to move, the right stick to control the camera, and press the L button to reset the camera angle.
Chase Pancham by taking the first left through the alley, then immediately turn right and continue straight, following it. At the end, you’ll encounter two trainers named Andi and Andre, triggering a cutscene. The Pokemon Pancham belongs to them, and they agree to return your bag only if you battle with them.
Once the cutscene ends, you’ll need to choose one of three Pokemon as your starter for the game. The available options are:
- Tepig - The Fire Pig Pokemon that breathes fire from its nose.
- Totodile - The Big Jaw Pokemon that can blast water jets and bite.
- Chikorita - The Leaf Pokemon that can shoot supersharp leaves.
Regardless of your choice, you will battle Andi, who uses Pancham. Here, you will learn the basics of Pokemon battles. Use ZL to focus on Pancham, and A, B, X, and Y to perform the corresponding moves.
For example, if you choose Tepig, you will start with two available moves: press X to use Tackle and A to use Tail Whip. After using a move, there’s a brief cooldown period before you can use it again.
To win the battle, you need to reduce the opposing Pokemon’s HP to zero. Once you win, both Andi and Andre will run away, completing your first mission: Get Your Travel Bag Back in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
