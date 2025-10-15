  • home icon
All returning Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC (according to leaks)

By Abhipsito Das
Published Oct 15, 2025 18:20 GMT
Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Dimensions DLC
Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Dimensions DLC Pokedex additions (Image via TPC)

With the main game now out, speculations and leaks about the Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC have started emerging. Mega Raichu X and Y were revealed officially, but scrubbed data from the main game's files have allegedly shown all the other creatures that will be present in the game. The expansion pack will be out in 2026, and its sales start on October 16, 2025.

This article covers all the creatures that will be part of the Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC.

All Pokedex additions in Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC, Mega Dimensions

According to the leaks, the following Pocket Monsters will be added in the Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC, titled Mega Dimensions:

  • Jigglypuff
  • Wigglytuff
  • Zubat
  • Golbat
  • Meowth
  • Alolan Meowth
  • Galarian Meowth
  • Persian
  • Alolan Persian
  • Mankey
  • Primeape
  • Farfetch’d
  • Galarian Farfetch’d
  • Cubone
  • Marowak
  • Alolan Marowak
  • Mr. Mime
  • Galarian Mr. Mime
  • Porygon
  • Crobat
  • Igglybuff
  • Qwilfish
  • Hisuian Qwilfish
  • Porygon2
  • Treecko
  • Grovyle
  • Sceptile
  • Torchic
  • Combusken
  • Blaziken
  • Mudkip
  • Marshtomp
  • Swampert
  • Gulpin
  • Swalot
  • Spoink
  • Grumpig
  • Zangoose
  • Seviper
  • Feebas
  • Milotic
  • Kecleon
  • Chimecho
  • Latias
  • Latios
  • Kyogre
  • Groudon
  • Rayquaza
  • Starly
  • Staraptor
  • Chingling
  • Mime Jr.
  • Porygon-Z
  • Rotom
  • Heatran
  • Darkrai
  • Purrloin
  • Munna
  • Mushama
  • Throh
  • Sawk
  • Yamask
  • Galarian Yamask
  • Cofagrigus
  • Foongus
  • Amoonguss
  • Cryogonal
  • Golett
  • Golurk
  • Cobalion
  • Terrakion
  • Virizion
  • Keldeo
  • Meloetta
  • Genesect
  • Crabrawler
  • Crabominable
  • Wimpod
  • Golisopod
  • Sandygast
  • Palossand
  • Mimikyu
  • Magearna
  • Marshadow
  • Zeraora
  • Meltan
  • Rookidee
  • Corvisquire
  • Corviknight
  • Nickit
  • Thievul
  • Toxel
  • Toxtricity
  • Clobbopus
  • Grapploct
  • Sirfetch’d
  • Mr. Rime
  • Runerigus
  • Indeedee
  • Morpeko
  • Kleavor
  • Overqwil
  • Fidough
  • Dachsbun
  • Squawkabilly
  • Nacli
  • Naclstack
  • Garganacl
  • Charcadet
  • Armarouge
  • Ceruledge
  • Maschiff
  • Mabosstiff
  • Shroodle
  • Grafaiai
  • Capsakid
  • Scovillain
  • Tinkatink
  • Tinkatuff
  • Tinkaton
  • Cyclizar
  • Glimmet
  • Glimmora
  • Greavard
  • Houndstone
  • Flamigo
  • Dondozo
  • Tatsugiri
  • Annihilape
  • Frigibax
  • Arctibax
  • Baxcalibur
  • Gimmighoul
  • Gholdengo
Of these, the following will get Mega Evolutions:

  • Raichu X
  • Raichu Y
  • Chimecho
  • Absol Z
  • Staraptor
  • Garchomp Z
  • Lucario Z
  • Golurk
  • Meowstic
  • Crabominable
  • Golisopod
  • Magearna
  • Scovillain
  • Glimmora
  • Tatsugiri
  • Baxcalibur

As you wait for the DLC, check out the complete Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex, available items, new Mega Evolution stats, and Gen 10 leaks.

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

