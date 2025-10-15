All returning Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC (according to leaks)

With the main game now out, speculations and leaks about the Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC have started emerging. Mega Raichu X and Y were revealed officially, but scrubbed data from the main game's files have allegedly shown all the other creatures that will be present in the game. The expansion pack will be out in 2026, and its sales start on October 16, 2025.This article covers all the creatures that will be part of the Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC.All Pokedex additions in Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC, Mega DimensionsAccording to the leaks, the following Pocket Monsters will be added in the Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC, titled Mega Dimensions:JigglypuffWigglytuffZubatGolbatMeowthAlolan MeowthGalarian MeowthPersianAlolan PersianMankeyPrimeapeFarfetch’dGalarian Farfetch’dCuboneMarowakAlolan MarowakMr. MimeGalarian Mr. MimePorygonCrobatIgglybuffQwilfishHisuian QwilfishPorygon2TreeckoGrovyleSceptileTorchicCombuskenBlazikenMudkipMarshtompSwampertGulpinSwalotSpoinkGrumpigZangooseSeviperFeebasMiloticKecleonChimechoLatiasLatiosKyogreGroudonRayquazaStarlyStaraptorChinglingMime Jr.Porygon-ZRotomHeatranDarkraiPurrloinMunnaMushamaThrohSawkYamaskGalarian YamaskCofagrigusFoongusAmoongussCryogonalGolettGolurkCobalionTerrakionVirizionKeldeoMeloettaGenesectCrabrawlerCrabominableWimpodGolisopodSandygastPalossandMimikyuMagearnaMarshadowZeraoraMeltanRookideeCorvisquireCorviknightNickitThievulToxelToxtricityClobbopusGrapploctSirfetch’dMr. RimeRunerigusIndeedeeMorpekoKleavorOverqwilFidoughDachsbunSquawkabillyNacliNaclstackGarganaclCharcadetArmarougeCeruledgeMaschiffMabosstiffShroodleGrafaiaiCapsakidScovillainTinkatinkTinkatuffTinkatonCyclizarGlimmetGlimmoraGreavardHoundstoneFlamigoDondozoTatsugiriAnnihilapeFrigibaxArctibaxBaxcaliburGimmighoulGholdengoOf these, the following will get Mega Evolutions:Raichu XRaichu YChimechoAbsol ZStaraptorGarchomp ZLucario ZGolurkMeowsticCrabominableGolisopodMagearnaScovillainGlimmoraTatsugiriBaxcaliburAs you wait for the DLC, check out the complete Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex, available items, new Mega Evolution stats, and Gen 10 leaks.