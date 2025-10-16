Pokemon Legends Z-A: Complete combat guide

Pokemon Legends Z-A is a whole new way to experience the classic Game Freak franchise, thanks to some massive combat changes. Instead of just being stuck in place, and spamming moves at each other, now where your Pokemon stands actually matters. It’s such a huge design change, and it honestly makes the game more like the anime than it ever has.

While set in the familiar location of Lumiose City and takes place after the events of Pokemon X & Y, the two games are nothing alike in terms of combat. If you’re looking to get into Pokemon Legends Z-A, and want to know how the combat system works, we’re here to help.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: A comprehensive combat guide

1) Controls

Pokemon Legends Z-A is a far more active game than previous Pokemon titles, thanks to the major combat changes added to the game. Before you enter battle, you can press ZL to focus on wild Pokemon and see important details about it. Wild Pokemon can also be aggressive, so you have to be careful when exploring.

The controls won't be too hard to follow after a few battles (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You’ll also notice there’s a Sprint and Roll buttons, and these are both incredibly important in combat. You have to dodge melee, ranged, and AOE attacks on your own in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

That’s what makes it such an interesting game; it’s going to be important that you pay attention and move when necessary to avoid taking hits, while also dishing your own out. However, it’s also worth pointing out that Sprint/Roll aren’t available in Trainer Battles.

2) Combat Basics

Similarly to its predecessor, Arceus, Pokemon Legends Z-A is an action-based game, where your trainer and Pokemon move around openly on the map. In previous mainline Pokemon titles, you could just rely on having high evasion to avoid attacks, but that’s not the case here.

You need to be active as a Pokemon Trainer if you want to succeed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Speaking of Stat Boosts, spamming a Stat Move ability (EG: Swords Dance) will not keep stacking. Instead, this just adds to the duration of the ability. This makes the game more tactical, instead of just stacking attack buffs and smashing a Pokemon in one hit.

In battle, ZL Button also locks onto your target, and the face buttons (ABXY) are used to activate your Pokemon’s abilities. Wild Pokemon are more active, and you have to actively avoid their attacks. This isn’t the case in Trainer Battles.

However, you can get the edge in Wild Zones/Battle Zones by crouching and sneaking up on your opponent. You get a free attack in this way, and start the Pokemon Battle on your own terms; it also prevents your opponent from trying to get a free hit in on your Pokemon.

3) Move Cooldowns and Swapping Moves

The days of having a specific number of a Pokemon move are over; at least in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Each move (Shadow Ball, Tackle, Leer, et cetera) has a specific Cooldown, and you have to wait until that’s up in order to use it again. That’s why it’s advisable to have a nice assortment of moves on your Pokemon, so they can stay active in battle.

If you have Gengar use Shadow Punch and it doesn’t get the job done, you’re going to have to wait to use it again. Conversely, you can instead use something like Lick or Shadow Ball to keep the fight going, provided you have access to them.

One great thing about Pokemon Legends Z-A, is that you can use TMs as much as you want, and your Pokemon can re-learn moves anytime, without an extra cost. This allows you to shake up your build and bring back moves you realize you might need later.

4) Pokemon Moves: Melee vs. Ranged

If you're going to use powerful melee moves, you'll have to get in close first (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While every Pokemon you use in Pokemon Legends Z-A doesn’t need to have both Melee and Ranged abilities in combat, having some with a blend sure won’t hurt you. There are certainly positives and negatives to each, so you have to be considerate about what you’re doing in battle.

Melee Moves : Melee Moves tend to have shorter cooldowns. These attacks make your Pokemon move up close to their target and then use the move. This also makes your Pokemon vulnerable to incoming attacks.

: Melee Moves tend to have shorter cooldowns. These attacks make your Pokemon move up close to their target and then use the move. This also makes your Pokemon vulnerable to incoming attacks. Ranged Moves: Ranged Moves tend to have longer cooldowns, and the Pokemon will move to your location and fire off the blast. The major downside is a longer cooldown, because the Pokemon isn’t in as much danger as it would be in melee.

It’s up to you how you equip moves in this game, but having one of each type if possible does allow some flexibility and counterplay to come into your battle plans.

5) Status Conditions: In and Out of battle

You’re going to want to pack Status Condition removers in Pokemon Legends Z-A, because status conditions/ailments remain after battle. While some of these aren’t terrible, Burn and Poison can really wrack up a lot of damage to your Pokemon in short order. Just buy some status condition removers from Nurse Joy and keep them on hand. Even if you didn’t do this in regular Pokemon games, you’re going to want to in Z-A.

In general, I think Status Condition moves are incredibly powerful in battle in Pokemon Legends Z-A. In fact, if possible, I prefer to start a fight with a Status Move like Thunder Wave, to debilitate my target and give me the best possible chance of winning. Once a Pokemon has been hit with a status, then just crush them with powerful moves before they can retaliate, for nice, easy victories.

6) Mega Evolution and Plus Moves

Mega Evolution is already long-since confirmed, and while it’ll take some time, eventually, by playing through the main story, you’ll unlock a Mega Ring. This will allow you to Mega Evolve your Pokemon whenever you want, with a few restrictions, of course.

Nothing beats the power of Mega Evolution; except maybe a better Mega Evolved Pokemon! (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You do still need to have enough Mega Power to Mega Evolve, so keep that in mind. However, in Rogue Mega Evolution battles, you use your moves to knock Mega Power out of the Rogue Pokemon in question. Then, you run around and collect the Mega Power to use for yourself.

Once you have your Mega Ring, you can use some of your Mega Power by pressing + before an attack to use a Plus Attack. These are powered-up moves that hit harder. All moves used by a Mega Evolved Pokemon count as Plus moves, as well.

Typically, you need to master a move before you can use it as a Plus Move, but not Mega Evolved Pokemon! They completely ignore this rule. If you want to maste ra move, you have to use it enough times (though some are powered up by leveling up).

7) Healing

While you can head to a Nurse Joy to heal just about anytime you want, that’s not going to help you in battle. In combat, you can use the X button to open the menu, and quickly use a healing item on your Pokemon that’s currently in battle.

You’ll find them in the Satchel Menu. You can use your Potions (and even Revives) to keep a Pokemon in a fight that they would otherwise be losing. This is especially true if you’re going into a Battle Zone at night, or perhaps tackling an Alpha Pokemon. You always want to have enough healing items on hand, just in case a fight stops going your way.

