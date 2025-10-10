  • home icon
Will stacking Status Moves work in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

By Aashish Victor
Modified Oct 10, 2025 17:54 GMT
Status Moves in Pokemon Legends Z-A explained (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Pokemon Legends Z-A scheduled to release on October 16, 2025, expectations are already building among fans eager to explore Lumiose City’s reimagined landscape. The upcoming title will be available on both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2 consoles.

Closer looks at previews have begun to shed light on how the game’s new real-time battle mechanics will redefine traditional Pokemon combat.

Among all that has been discussed is whether or not stacking status moves, such as Swords Dance or Calm Mind, will function the same as they did.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Status Moves stacking explained

According to a recent X post shared by @CentroLeaks, an in-game screenshot confirms that stat-boosting or stat-lowering moves will not stack. Instead, using the same stat-boosting move repeatedly will prolong the effect.

For example, repeated use of Swords Dance won't increase a Pokemon's Attack stat past the first boost, it will simply keep that boost active for longer.

This replicates the system seen in Pokemon Legends Arceus, maintaining a more balanced and strategic approach to status management.

How Status Moves incorporates in the new Pokemon Legends Z-A battle mechanics

Legends Z-A&#039;s new real-time battle system (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Legends Z-A's new real-time battle system (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This change fits naturally with Legends Z-A’s real-time combat system, which replaces the familiar turn-based approach of earlier games. Players and their Pokemon can move freely, dodge, and reposition during fights, lending new layers of strategy and timing to every battle.

Instead of relying on Power Points (PP), moves now use cooldown timers, meaning every choice is important during combat. Positioning, environmental cover, and timing have become just as vital as move selection itself.

Through the prevention of stacking status boosts, Pokemon Legends Z-A seems to be favoring balance and skill-based play over repetitive stat inflating. Players will be required to strategically consider when to use buffs and how to maintain them through movement and timing. It is a slight modification on paper, but one that pushes players towards a more dynamic type of Pokemon battle.

About the author
Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO.

Edited by Aashish Victor
