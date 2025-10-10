Will stacking Status Moves work in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

With Pokemon Legends Z-A scheduled to release on October 16, 2025, expectations are already building among fans eager to explore Lumiose City’s reimagined landscape. The upcoming title will be available on both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2 consoles.Closer looks at previews have begun to shed light on how the game’s new real-time battle mechanics will redefine traditional Pokemon combat.Among all that has been discussed is whether or not stacking status moves, such as Swords Dance or Calm Mind, will function the same as they did.Pokemon Legends Z-A Status Moves stacking explainedAccording to a recent X post shared by @CentroLeaks, an in-game screenshot confirms that stat-boosting or stat-lowering moves will not stack. Instead, using the same stat-boosting move repeatedly will prolong the effect.For example, repeated use of Swords Dance won't increase a Pokemon's Attack stat past the first boost, it will simply keep that boost active for longer.This replicates the system seen in Pokemon Legends Arceus, maintaining a more balanced and strategic approach to status management.Also read: All Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-AHow Status Moves incorporates in the new Pokemon Legends Z-A battle mechanicsLegends Z-A's new real-time battle system (Image via The Pokemon Company)This change fits naturally with Legends Z-A’s real-time combat system, which replaces the familiar turn-based approach of earlier games. Players and their Pokemon can move freely, dodge, and reposition during fights, lending new layers of strategy and timing to every battle.Instead of relying on Power Points (PP), moves now use cooldown timers, meaning every choice is important during combat. Positioning, environmental cover, and timing have become just as vital as move selection itself.Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Day 1 Patch file size and detailsThrough the prevention of stacking status boosts, Pokemon Legends Z-A seems to be favoring balance and skill-based play over repetitive stat inflating. Players will be required to strategically consider when to use buffs and how to maintain them through movement and timing. It is a slight modification on paper, but one that pushes players towards a more dynamic type of Pokemon battle.Also read: Latest Legends Z-A leaks showcase more mega evolutionsIf you are interested in other topics related to the franchise, check out these articles:How to preorder Pokemon Legends Z-ALegends Z-A file size exploredLatest Legends Z-A datamine hints at new Mega Evolutions, including ZeraoraWhy are people upset with Legends Z-A after recent Nintendo Direct?Latest Legends Z-A leaks show character select screenLegends Z-A Mega Kalos Starters announcement might leave you disappointedLegends Z-A DLC announced, with Mega X and Y for beloved Gen IMega Hawlucha confirmed for Legends Z-AMega Hawlucha: Legends Z-A’s tribute to two legendary professional wrestlers&quot;Rey Mysterio vs. Batista&quot;: fans on Legends Z-A Mega Evolution reveal