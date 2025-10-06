All Eyes On Me quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger: How to complete and rewards

The All Eyes On Me quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger is an end-game quest in the latest Bandai Namco JRPG that sends players on a hunt to retrieve Soul Bits of an Etemon. Considering there are 17 pieces to discover, this chase can be quite tedious and time-consuming as the Soul Bits are scattered across both the human world and the Digimon World of the Illiad.
As such, this guide condenses everything into one, making it easy for you to track down Etemon's soul pieces easily. Here are the details.
Digimon Story Time Stranger All Eyes On Me quest rewards
Here is what you will obtain for completing this arduous side mission:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- 10,000 Yen
- 150 Anomaly Points
- Etemon's Bling
- Friendship S (x6)
Read More: How to claim DLC and pre-order bonuses in Digimon Story Time Stranger
Digimon Story Time Stranger All Eyes On Me quest walkthrough
The "All Eyes On Me" side mission becomes available close to the finale of Digimon Story Time Stranger after completing the "Main Envy" main store mission, and is picked up in the In-Between Theater. Here are all Etemon Soul Bits scattered around the world in order:
Etemon Soul Bit #1 - Higashi-Shinjuku: Vision Square
The first piece is found at the center of the Vision Square. Use Digiattack to hit it and collect it.
Etemon Soul Bit #2 - Higashi-Shinjuku: Koshu-Kaido Intersection
The second Soul Bit is hanging from a tree in the Koshu-kaido Intersection's shopping alley.
Etemon Soul Bit #3 - Shinjuku Underground Town: Subroad
Visit the Shinjuku Underground's Subroad area by taking the steps down from Vision Square to find the third piece standing amidst passersby.
Etemon Soul Bit #4 - Marunonaka Line: Shinjuku Station
Soul Bit number 4 can be found lying on the ground in the top-most area of the Marunonaka Line: Shinjuku Station
Etemon Soul Bit #5 - Coffee Shop in Koshu-Kaido Intersection
The fifth Etemon Soul Bit is in the starter area of Higashi-Shinjuku. Reach this area on the map and head up into the coffee shop to find Etemon awaiting discovery.
Etemon Soul Bit #6 - Seibu-Shinjuku: Overbridge Intersection
Explore the west side of the Seibu-Shinjuku Overbridge area to find this Etemon hanging from the ceiling.
Etemon Soul Bit #7 - Shinjuku: A Certain Back Alley
Return to this back alley in Shinjuku and make your way to the bottom-most area to find Etemon Soul Bit 7.
Also Read: How to use Digifarm in Digimon Story Time Stranger
Etemon Soul Bit #8 - Shinjuku Station: East Gate
Head down the East Gate of Vision Square to find the eight Etemon Soul Bit in the depicted area.
Etemon Soul Bit #9 - Shinjuku Underground: Promenade
The Promenade can be reached via the East Gate part of Shinjuku Station, where this Etemon can be at the center of the area.
Etemon Soul Bit #10 - Akihabara Station: Electric Town South Exit
Head to the Electric Town South Exit of Akihabara Station to find Etemon Soul bit 10 on the right side of the alley amid the sightseeing crowd.
Etemon Soul Bit #11 - Akihabara: A Certain Back Alley
Find the eleventh Etemon relaxing in the Akihabara Back Alley in the open parking area with a taxi nearby.
Etemon Soul Bit #12 - Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building: Exterior
Etemon piece number 12 can be found right in front of the big Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building.
Read More: Digimon Story Time Stranger: Jogmon Ultimate Card Game (TCG) guide
Etemon Soul Bit #13 - Shinjuku Park: Waterfall Plaza
The next Etemon is hanging from a tree on the right side in the Waterfall Plaza of Shinjuku Park.
Etemon Soul Bit #14 - Shinjuku: East Shopping District
Explore the East Shopping District of Shinjuku to find Etemon on the side of the road near a clothing shop.
Etemon Soul Bit #15 - Shinjuku Underground Waterway: North Block
The last few Etemon Soul Bits are found in the Shinjuku Underground area, including the Waterway's North Block that can be accessed via the Shinjuku: A Certain Back Alley, which has Soul Bit number 15.
Etemon Soul Bit #16 - Shinjuku Underground Waterway: South Block
The sixteenth Etemon piece is in the South Block of the Underground Waterway, jumping by his lonesome in a corner
Etemon Soul Bit #17 - Shinjuku Underground Reservoir
The final Etemon, Soul Bit #17 is in the Underground Reservoir, which can be accessed through the Shinjuku Underground Waterway: South Block.
Once all 17 Etemon Soul Bits have been found, return to the In-Between Theater to complete the quest and obtain the rewards.
Check out more articles:
- I Don't Belong Anywhere Yet side quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger: How to complete and rewards
- 5 best Mega Digimons in Digimon Story Time Stranger, ranked
- All Digi-Eggs in Digimon Story Time Stranger and how to get them
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.