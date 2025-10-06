All Eyes On Me quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger: How to complete and rewards

The All Eyes On Me quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger is an end-game quest in the latest Bandai Namco JRPG that sends players on a hunt to retrieve Soul Bits of an Etemon. Considering there are 17 pieces to discover, this chase can be quite tedious and time-consuming as the Soul Bits are scattered across both the human world and the Digimon World of the Illiad.

As such, this guide condenses everything into one, making it easy for you to track down Etemon's soul pieces easily. Here are the details.

Digimon Story Time Stranger All Eyes On Me quest rewards

Here is what you will obtain for completing this arduous side mission:

10,000 Yen

150 Anomaly Points

Etemon's Bling

Friendship S (x6)

Digimon Story Time Stranger All Eyes On Me quest walkthrough

The "All Eyes On Me" side mission becomes available close to the finale of Digimon Story Time Stranger after completing the "Main Envy" main store mission, and is picked up in the In-Between Theater. Here are all Etemon Soul Bits scattered around the world in order:

Etemon Soul Bit #1 - Higashi-Shinjuku: Vision Square

Etemon Soul Bit 1 is in Vision Square (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | Youtube: Ventus SGN)

The first piece is found at the center of the Vision Square. Use Digiattack to hit it and collect it.

Etemon Soul Bit #2 - Higashi-Shinjuku: Koshu-Kaido Intersection

Soul Bit 2 is easy to spot hanging from a tree in this shopping area (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | Youtube: Ventus SGN)

The second Soul Bit is hanging from a tree in the Koshu-kaido Intersection's shopping alley.

Etemon Soul Bit #3 - Shinjuku Underground Town: Subroad

This underground area can be accessed from Vision Square (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | Youtube: Ventus SGN)

Visit the Shinjuku Underground's Subroad area by taking the steps down from Vision Square to find the third piece standing amidst passersby.

Etemon Soul Bit #4 - Marunonaka Line: Shinjuku Station

Find this Soul piece chilling in a corner of the Marunonaka Line (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | Youtube: Ventus SGN)

Soul Bit number 4 can be found lying on the ground in the top-most area of the Marunonaka Line: Shinjuku Station

Etemon Soul Bit #5 - Coffee Shop in Koshu-Kaido Intersection

Head inside to find Etemon piece number 5 in Digimon Story Time Stranger (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | Youtube: Ventus SGN)

The fifth Etemon Soul Bit is in the starter area of Higashi-Shinjuku. Reach this area on the map and head up into the coffee shop to find Etemon awaiting discovery.

Etemon Soul Bit #6 - Seibu-Shinjuku: Overbridge Intersection

Number six is hanging off the bridge's underside, as seen in this picture (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | Youtube: Ventus SGN)

Explore the west side of the Seibu-Shinjuku Overbridge area to find this Etemon hanging from the ceiling.

Etemon Soul Bit #7 - Shinjuku: A Certain Back Alley

Etemon number 7 is in the empty parking lot at the bottom of this area (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | Youtube: Ventus SGN)

Return to this back alley in Shinjuku and make your way to the bottom-most area to find Etemon Soul Bit 7.

Etemon Soul Bit #8 - Shinjuku Station: East Gate

Another Etemon can be found in the eastern Shinjuku underground subway, accessible from the Vision Square area (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | Youtube: Ventus SGN)

Head down the East Gate of Vision Square to find the eight Etemon Soul Bit in the depicted area.

Etemon Soul Bit #9 - Shinjuku Underground: Promenade

Explore more subways to find Etemon in Digimon Story Time Stranger (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | Youtube: Ventus SGN)

The Promenade can be reached via the East Gate part of Shinjuku Station, where this Etemon can be at the center of the area.

Etemon Soul Bit #10 - Akihabara Station: Electric Town South Exit

Location for Etemon 10 in Digimon Story Time Stranger (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | Youtube: Ventus SGN)

Head to the Electric Town South Exit of Akihabara Station to find Etemon Soul bit 10 on the right side of the alley amid the sightseeing crowd.

Etemon Soul Bit #11 - Akihabara: A Certain Back Alley

Etemon Soul Bit 11 is near the taxi in this back alley (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | Youtube: Ventus SGN)

Find the eleventh Etemon relaxing in the Akihabara Back Alley in the open parking area with a taxi nearby.

Etemon Soul Bit #12 - Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building: Exterior

Visit the Government Metropolitan Building in the past to find this Etemon (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | Youtube: Ventus SGN)

Etemon piece number 12 can be found right in front of the big Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building.

Etemon Soul Bit #13 - Shinjuku Park: Waterfall Plaza

Etemon continues his tree-hanging shenanigans (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | Youtube: Ventus SGN)

The next Etemon is hanging from a tree on the right side in the Waterfall Plaza of Shinjuku Park.

Etemon Soul Bit #14 - Shinjuku: East Shopping District

Etemon 14 is busy overlooking some wares in the shopping district (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | Youtube: Ventus SGN)

Explore the East Shopping District of Shinjuku to find Etemon on the side of the road near a clothing shop.

Etemon Soul Bit #15 - Shinjuku Underground Waterway: North Block

Etemon is hiding away in the sewers area of Digimon Story Time Stranger (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | Youtube: Ventus SGN)

The last few Etemon Soul Bits are found in the Shinjuku Underground area, including the Waterway's North Block that can be accessed via the Shinjuku: A Certain Back Alley, which has Soul Bit number 15.

Etemon Soul Bit #16 - Shinjuku Underground Waterway: South Block

The location of the second last Etemon Soul Bit (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | Youtube: Ventus SGN)

The sixteenth Etemon piece is in the South Block of the Underground Waterway, jumping by his lonesome in a corner

Etemon Soul Bit #17 - Shinjuku Underground Reservoir

Grabbing the final Etemon will wrap up the All Eyes On Me side mission in Digimon Story Time Stranger (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment | Youtube: Ventus SGN)

The final Etemon, Soul Bit #17 is in the Underground Reservoir, which can be accessed through the Shinjuku Underground Waterway: South Block.

Once all 17 Etemon Soul Bits have been found, return to the In-Between Theater to complete the quest and obtain the rewards.

