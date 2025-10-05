How to claim DLC and pre-order bonuses in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Fans who pre-purchased Digimon Story Time Stranger or bought any of its premium editions can claim pre-order bonuses and available DLC to use in Bandai Namco Entertainment's latest JRPG adventure. From more Digimon to additional items to use throughout the adventure, these will go a long way in easing players into the journey that lies ahead.
Here's everything to know about claiming these DLC and pre-order bonus rewards in Digimon Story Time Stranger. Read on for the full details.
How to access pre-order bonuses and DLC in Digimon Story Time Stranger
Before we delve into the intricacies, here is every reward, whether pre-order content or DLC from the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions.
Pre-order Bonuses:
- Trainable Digimon: Agumon (Black) & Gabumon (Black)
- Costume Uniform of a Certain School: Protagonist (Dan Yuki) Costume Uniform of a Certain School and Protagonist (Kanan Yuki) Costume Uniform of a Certain School
- Adventure Item Set (Consumables: Medical Spray DX x3, Consumables: Multi-Recovery DX x3, Consumables: Full Revival Spray x3, Equipment: Attacker Attachment I x1 and Equipment: Guarder Attachment I x1)
Deluxe Edition Contents:
- Season Pass (Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1, Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 2, Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 3, and Season Pass Bonus: Farm Item Golden Moai)
- Deluxe Edition Bonus: Costume Cyber Sleuth Set
Ultimate Edition Contents:
- Season Pass (Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1, Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 2, Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 3, and Season Pass Bonus: Farm Item Golden Moai)
- Deluxe Edition Bonus: Costume Cyber Sleuth Set
- Costume Pack (Costume Swimwear Set, Costume Chosen Children Set, and Costume Digimon Costume Set)
- Costume Public Safety Suit & Special Supplies Set
- Cyber Sleuth BGM Pack
- Early Unlock: Special Agumon & Gabumon
Note that Season Pass content will be distributed over the course of a year by September 30, 2026. Regardless, there are different mods to redeem these DLC depending on the items.
To obtain the pre-order bonuses that include Agumon (Black) & Gabumon (Black) and Adventure Item Set, open the Digivice, select the Items icon, and scroll to the Item Packs section, the right-most tab under Inventory. This will add the items under the Adventure Set items to the player's inventory, while the Digimon under the Setup tab can be used immediately.
For the rest of the items, including DLC Costumes and future content, players must visit the In-Between Theatre. This is a separate hub available after defeating the second main story boss Raremon, where players can access a variety of features, including the Digifarm. You can talk to the receptionist at the Download Shop counter to access the rewards.
Digimon Story Time Stranger is on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
