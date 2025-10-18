Mechanical components in ARC Raiders: Where to find and how to use

Mechanical components in ARC Raiders are a crucial part of the gameplay loop within the title. They are one of the key components that you need for crafting a variety of items in the game, including something like the Workbench and other such tools.

Where to find Mechanical components in ARC Raiders

Mechanical Field

First and foremost, the hotspot where you can locate most Mechanical components in ARC Raiders is on the Mechanical Field in-game. Here, you can loot around the area and go through stashes to get your hands on a range of Mechanical components.

Using the Refinery

Alternatively, if you have a Refinery in your home base, you can also craft Mechanical Components without venturing out into the wild. All you need to do in order to make them is ensure that you have a decent supply of the following materials:

Metal Parts x15

Steel Springs x3

To make one component, you need 15 Metal parts and 3 Steel Springs. If you have these items in your base, you can queue up the recipe for the Component in the Refinery. After 10 minutes of starting the crafting process, you will get your hands on the required item.

Using the Refinery to make Mechanical components (Image via Embark Studios and YouTube.com/@DitechGaming)

How to use

As we stated above, Mechanical Components are a crucial ingredient for crafting a range of items in the game. Whether you want to make or upgrade your Workbench, or want to craft a few parts for your gun, you will need a healthy supply of Mechanical Components in ARC Raiders.

Considering how important they are, keeping your stashes filled with these Components, or having the raw materials to make them at hand, makes your life much easier when you're looking to craft some gear in the game.

That's everything that you need to know about sourcing and using Mechanical components in ARC Raiders.

If this article was to your liking, you can check out some of our other related guides below:

