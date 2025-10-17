ARC Raiders Server Slam crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

The ARC Raiders Server Slam playtest is now live, and the response from players has been great so far. The game quickly crossed 100,000 concurrent players on Steam within just a few hours. For those who don’t know, this is the final free playtest before the game launches on October 30, 2025. However, some PC players have reported crashes and stutters while playing the game.While there’s no guaranteed fix, there are several workarounds you can try fix that. On that note, here's how to possibly troubleshoot ARC Raiders Server Slam crashes on PC.Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case.How to potentially fix crashes in ARC Raiders Server SlamThere could be many reasons behind the game crashes and stutters, including corrupted game files, outdated graphic drivers, and incompatible hardware. Do note that this is a playtest, and facing such issues is not uncommon.The developers at Embark Studios have acknowledged the problem and shared an update on the official X account. According to the post, they will be pushing a hotfix soon that aims to fix the crashes and other errors players are currently facing. Players will be required to redownload the full game for this update.Below are some steps you can try on your own to improve the stability of ARC Raiders:Verify game filesOne of the most common issues that cause a game to crash are corrupted game files. Here's how to verify the ARC Raiders Server Slam game files on Steam:Open your Steam Library.Right-click ARC Raiders, and go to Properties.Go to the Local Files tab and click Verify Integrity of Game Files.Wait for the process to finish.Update graphics driversOutdated graphics card drivers can also cause problems. Here's how to update your GPU drivers:NVIDIALaunch Geforce Experience.Go to the Drivers tab.Click Check for Updates and install the latest version.AMDLaunch AMD Software.Go to Settings from the top right corner.Click on Check for Update and install any available updates.Once you update your GPU driver, make sure to restart your PC and then launch the game.Check for compatible hardwareSome crashes may occur if your PC doesn't meet the system requirements. Here are the official system requirements for ARC Raiders Server Slam:MinimumOS: Windows 10 or later (64-bit)Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 processorMemory: 12 GB RAMGPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 580 or Intel Arc A380RecommendedOS: Windows 10 or later (64-bit)Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processorMemory: 16 GB RAMGPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Intel Arc B570That concludes the list of possible workarounds that might fix the crashes and stutters during the ARC Raiders Server Slam. If none of the abovementioned steps helped you, wait for the official hotfix to arrive and try again.Read more related articles here:ARC Raiders Beginner Guide: Best weapons and loadoutIs Arc Raiders Server Slam on Steam? How to download itHow to pre-order ARC Raiders: Prices and editions explored