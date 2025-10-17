  • home icon
  ARC Raiders Server Slam crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

ARC Raiders Server Slam crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Oct 17, 2025 17:28 GMT
ARC Raiders Server Slam crashing issue explored (Image via Embark Studios)
ARC Raiders Server Slam crashing issue explored (Image via Embark Studios)

The ARC Raiders Server Slam playtest is now live, and the response from players has been great so far. The game quickly crossed 100,000 concurrent players on Steam within just a few hours. For those who don’t know, this is the final free playtest before the game launches on October 30, 2025. However, some PC players have reported crashes and stutters while playing the game.

While there’s no guaranteed fix, there are several workarounds you can try fix that. On that note, here's how to possibly troubleshoot ARC Raiders Server Slam crashes on PC.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case.

How to potentially fix crashes in ARC Raiders Server Slam

There could be many reasons behind the game crashes and stutters, including corrupted game files, outdated graphic drivers, and incompatible hardware. Do note that this is a playtest, and facing such issues is not uncommon.

The developers at Embark Studios have acknowledged the problem and shared an update on the official X account. According to the post, they will be pushing a hotfix soon that aims to fix the crashes and other errors players are currently facing. Players will be required to redownload the full game for this update.

Below are some steps you can try on your own to improve the stability of ARC Raiders:

Verify game files

One of the most common issues that cause a game to crash are corrupted game files. Here's how to verify the ARC Raiders Server Slam game files on Steam:

  • Open your Steam Library.
  • Right-click ARC Raiders, and go to Properties.
  • Go to the Local Files tab and click Verify Integrity of Game Files.
  • Wait for the process to finish.

Update graphics drivers

Outdated graphics card drivers can also cause problems. Here's how to update your GPU drivers:

NVIDIA

  • Launch Geforce Experience.
  • Go to the Drivers tab.
  • Click Check for Updates and install the latest version.

AMD

  • Launch AMD Software.
  • Go to Settings from the top right corner.
  • Click on Check for Update and install any available updates.

Once you update your GPU driver, make sure to restart your PC and then launch the game.

Check for compatible hardware

Some crashes may occur if your PC doesn't meet the system requirements. Here are the official system requirements for ARC Raiders Server Slam:

Minimum

  • OS: Windows 10 or later (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 processor
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 580 or Intel Arc A380

Recommended

  • OS: Windows 10 or later (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Intel Arc B570

That concludes the list of possible workarounds that might fix the crashes and stutters during the ARC Raiders Server Slam. If none of the abovementioned steps helped you, wait for the official hotfix to arrive and try again.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
