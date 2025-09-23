ARC Raiders Server Slam open playtest: Start date and how to join

The ARC Raiders Server Slam is the final free playtest before the game officially launches on October 30, 2025. The extraction shooter has been building a lot of hype through multiple playtests since 2024, and fans seem to be really excited about the final release. The announcement regarding the Server Slam playtest came through the official website, alongside the pre-orders going live.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the final ARC Raiders playtest.

Everything you need to know about the ARC Raiders Server Slam

The ARC Raiders Server Slam is a free playtest that will begin on October 17, 2025, and conclude on October 19, 2025. It will be available across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 without any access codes. The developers have confirmed that this is the last ever playtest before the final launch. The exact start time of the playtest is yet to be announced.

ARC Raiders @ARCRaidersGame 📡No codes, no worries! Everyone’s welcome to the party. The Server Slam open test will be live on all platforms (Steam, Epic Games, PS5, Xbox X|S) from October 17th-19th; one last chance to take on the ARC before launch.

Do note that the progress made during this playtest will not carry over in the final release version of the game. However, players who participate will receive a Server Slam exclusive backpack as a bonus cosmetic when they purchase the full game after launch. Creating an Embark ID using your email is mandatory to play the game.

ARC Raiders officially releases on October 30, 2025, priced at $39.99 for the Standard Edition and $59.99 for the Deluxe Edition. The game is already available for pre-order on Steam, Epic Games, and PlayStation.

In addition to the playtest, the developers will also showcase the game at TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego during the same weekend. Fans at the event will also get a chance to play ARC Raiders and meet the development team.

That's everything you need to know about the ARC Raiders Server Slam playtest. For more information, you can read the official blog here.

