Is Arc Raiders Server Slam on Steam? How to download it

If you’re wondering whether the Arc Raiders Server Slam is available on Steam, the answer is yes, it’s currently available to play. This is a completely free-to-play playtest taking place right before the game’s launch on October 30, and you can join it right now. The Server Slam test is active and will run until October 19, giving you two days to try the game before its release.
If you’re having trouble downloading the game on Steam, this article will guide you through everything you need to know to join the test.
How to Download Arc Raiders on Steam
If you already have a previous build of the game from early access, the first thing you need to do is uninstall that build. After that, follow these steps to play the game on Steam:
- Go to the Steam Store.
- Search for Arc Raiders.
- You’ll see the paid version of the game listed.
- Ideally, you should also see the Play Now option since the playtest is available to everyone. However, some players have reported that they can’t see the Play Now button yet. In that case, keep checking - the download option is being rolled out gradually.
The developers have confirmed that the update is rolling out and more players are gaining access to Arc Raiders on Steam. Currently, you can only play the Dam Battlegrounds map, as this is not the full build of the game. To experience the complete version, you’ll need to purchase it once it officially launches.
Originally, the game was planned to be free-to-play, but Embark Studios later changed the model. You can now buy the full game for $39.99 or the regional equivalent. The third-person co-op shooter promises one of the best extraction shooter experiences available right now adn you can play it for free for the next two days.
That covers everything you need to know about how to download Arc Raiders on Steam. Check out our other Arc Raiders related news and guides:
