How to complete ARC Raiders What Goes Around quest

ARC Raiders What Goes Around is one of the quests that you need to complete in-game. In this mission, you are tasked with eliminating a Fireball using the Fireball burner item. It is quite an easy mission. However, it does require some time and patience to complete.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide on how you can complete the ARC Raiders What Goes Around quest. Read below to know more.
ARC Raiders What Goes Around quest guide
Objective overview
As we stated above, the primary goal of this mission is to eliminate a Fireball using the Fireball burner item. Now, to do so, you need to first locate these Fireballs, which are AI enemies that tend to roll around and breathe fire.
Once you locate them, you have to eliminate a few of them to get your hands on the 'Fireball burner'. Only after you secure a few units of this item can you then proceed to complete the mission by killing one of the Fireballs using it.
How to complete
1) Locate Fireballs
First and foremost, you have to find a Fireball hotspot in the game. One of the most common hotspots is the 'Research and Administration' building, located on the southeastern section of the map.
We've had luck finding quite a few of these enemies spawning here, and in our opinion, it is the best spot where you can complete the ARC Raiders What Goes Around quest in one go.
2) Eliminate Fireballs
Once you've reached the Research and Administration point of interest, look around for Fireballs and eliminate them using your primary weapon. Each time you kill one of them, they will drop the 'Fireball Burner' item. It is essentially an incendiary grenade that deals fire damage as soon as it hits the floor. Collect at least three or four of them for 100% mission success.
3) Use the Fireball Burner to eliminate a Fireball
Once you've collected enough of these Burners, you have to bait a Fireball, and lure it towards you. It will start breathing flames once it's near your vicinity. As soon as it does that, proceed to throw at least two to three Fireball Burners. It should deal enough incendiary damage to kill the AI bot.
Upon following these steps, you will have completed the ARC Raiders What Goes Around quest.
