When does ARC Raiders Server Slam end?

By Sankalpa Das
Published Oct 17, 2025 19:41 GMT
ARC Raiders Server Slam.
Taking a look at ARC Raiders Server Slam (Image via Embark Studios)

ARC Raiders Server Slam is the last playtest for Embark Studios' extraction shooter. Set for an official release in October, ARC Raiders will be available for playtesting on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S from October 17 to 19, 2025. Since the initial testing phase involved keys, many users reported not being able to access them. This led Embark Studios to make the last playtest available globally for free.

Ad

This article will go over the ARC Raiders Server Slam and what players can expect.

ARC Raiders Server Slam is live this weekend

The initial playtest received an overall positive feedback, resulting in users eagerly anticipating the game's official release. Graphical fidelity, ARC AI, and various other in-game elements were praised, which is impressive considering this is the early version.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With Server Slam now live, numerous gamers have the opportunity to head to Speranza and explore the world above, where hostile robots have taken over. Scheduled to be the last test session for gamers, ARC Raiders Server Slam aims to stress-test its core segments.

Also read - How to pre-order ARC Raiders: Prices and editions explored

This includes matchmaking systems and backend elements. Additionally, the free access is intended to welcome those who couldn't try the game during the initial testing phase.

Ad

As a Raider, players will get to experience a preview of the initial character progression. Although the Server Slam lacks the entire feature set of ARC Raiders, one can participate in ARC boss fights, witness Electromagnetic Storms, and more.

Signing up for the Server Slam

Accessing the game is as easy as opening your Steam, Epic Games Launcher, Xbox X/S, or PlayStation 5 and downloading the playtest. You will witness the entire prologue, which provides a brief walkthrough of all the game elements.

Ad
Ad

You can also report bugs by signing up for the official ARC Raiders Discord.

For more news and guides, follow Sportskeeda:

About the author
Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa Das

Twitter icon

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications