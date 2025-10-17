ARC Raiders Server Slam is the last playtest for Embark Studios' extraction shooter. Set for an official release in October, ARC Raiders will be available for playtesting on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S from October 17 to 19, 2025. Since the initial testing phase involved keys, many users reported not being able to access them. This led Embark Studios to make the last playtest available globally for free.This article will go over the ARC Raiders Server Slam and what players can expect.ARC Raiders Server Slam is live this weekendThe initial playtest received an overall positive feedback, resulting in users eagerly anticipating the game's official release. Graphical fidelity, ARC AI, and various other in-game elements were praised, which is impressive considering this is the early version.With Server Slam now live, numerous gamers have the opportunity to head to Speranza and explore the world above, where hostile robots have taken over. Scheduled to be the last test session for gamers, ARC Raiders Server Slam aims to stress-test its core segments.Also read - How to pre-order ARC Raiders: Prices and editions exploredThis includes matchmaking systems and backend elements. Additionally, the free access is intended to welcome those who couldn't try the game during the initial testing phase.As a Raider, players will get to experience a preview of the initial character progression. Although the Server Slam lacks the entire feature set of ARC Raiders, one can participate in ARC boss fights, witness Electromagnetic Storms, and more.Signing up for the Server SlamAccessing the game is as easy as opening your Steam, Epic Games Launcher, Xbox X/S, or PlayStation 5 and downloading the playtest. You will witness the entire prologue, which provides a brief walkthrough of all the game elements.You can also report bugs by signing up for the official ARC Raiders Discord.For more news and guides, follow Sportskeeda:ARC Raiders Server Slam crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasonsARC Raiders Beginner Guide: Best weapons and loadoutHow to pre-order ARC Raiders: Prices and editions explored