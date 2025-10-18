Knowing how to recycle in ARC Raiders is quite crucial for progressing in the game. It is an important and core mechanic within the title that will help you dismantle loot into valuable components that you can make use of later down the line.
In this article, we will cover how you can recycle in ARC Raiders and why you should definitely make it a priority. Read below to know more.
A guide to recycle in ARC Raiders
Why should you recycle?
As we stated, knowing how to recycle in ARC is key to your progress within the game. Being an extraction shooter, each run that you go for allows you to secure a ton of loot within the title. Now, naturally, not all of it is important for you. Depending on the items that you have secured, you may fare well by selling a few of them for currency and recycling the rest of your unwanted goods.
Recycling breaks down the product and provides you with some dismantled items. For example, if you recycle an ARC Thermo Lining, you will receive Metal Parts. The latter can be used to craft a variety of different items, such as arms, ammunition, armor, and much more. Thus, you end up converting unwanted items into valuable materials. This conversion also scales depending on the type and rarity of the item you are planning to recycle in ARC Raiders.
How to recycle?
Now, the recycling process in Embark's new extraction is very simple. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you complete this process:
- Hop into the game and open your inventory (Press 'Tab'). You can either do that through the main menu or directly in-game.
- Once you've opened up the inventory, go to the items that you deem unnecessary.
- Click on these items, and open up the context menu.
- From here, select the 'Recycle' button.
Upon doing so, the game will open a new pop-up window showcasing everything that you'll get by recycling the selected item. Confirm your choice to successfully recycle in ARC Raiders.
