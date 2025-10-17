Arc Raiders playtest crosses 150,000 players on Steam within an hour of its release

The Arc Raiders playtest has already crossed over 150,000 players on Steam, within just an hour after going live. For those who missed the previous beta tests, the developers have launched a final opportunity called the Arc Raiders Server Slam. The playtest is already underway and will continue until October 19, 2025, giving players a few days to jump in and experience the game before its official launch.
Read on to know more about the Arc Raiders playtest, which just crossed over 150,000 players on Steam.
Arc Raiders playtest surpasses major milestone on Steam
Based on the information available on Steam DB, the Arc Raiders playtest, which just went live about an hour ago, has already attracted a huge number of players. Currently, over 153,000 players are engaged in the Arc Raiders Server Slam, which marks a remarkable achievement for the title.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Read more: Is Arc Raiders Server Slam on Steam? How to download it
The Server Slam is basically a beta version of the game, and it's also the last opportunity for players to jump in and experience Arc Raiders before its official launch on October 30, 2025. The Arc Raider playtest started on October 17, 2025, and will continue until October 19, 2025, giving players a few days to dive in and try out the game.
Also read: Arc Raiders hands-on preview
During this period, players can explore a variety of in-game content and features that will be available in the full version of the game. The Arc Raiders playtest is currently available across multiple platforms, including Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Fortunately, it is completely free for all, and no sign-ups or codes are required to jump into the game. That said, players can also win some exclusive in-game rewards during the playtest. All they have to do is play during the Server Slam and confirm their Embark ID to earn the exclusive backpack reward: The Serber Slammer. They can claim it when the full game launches on October 30, 2025.
Check out the links below for more Arc Raider guides and news:
- ARC Raiders Server Slam crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons
- ARC Raiders Beginner Guide: Best weapons and loadout
- Is Arc Raiders Server Slam on Steam? How to download it
- How to pre-order ARC Raiders: Prices and editions explored
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.