How to complete ARC Raiders Off The Radar Quest

The ARC Raiders Off The Radar is one of the main quests within the title. It requires players to visit a depot and do some essential repairs in order to get the antennas within the area up and running. Crucial for your progress, it is essential that you complete this mission in-game.
In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can complete the ARC Raiders Off The Radar Quest. Read below to know more.
ARC Raiders Off The Radar Quest guide
Mission objectives
In this quest, you have to locate a Field Depot on the map and repair the antenna on the roof to get it up and running. It is essential that you complete this in one run. Failing to do so will result in quest abandonment.
Step-by-step guide
1) Locate the Field Depot
First and foremost, you have to locate the Field Depot on your map. Now this area does not generally pop up on your screen until you are in its vicinity. We urge you to head to the passageway between the Water Towers and the Electrical Substation. This is where you will find one of the Depots.
2) Identifying the Depot
You can identify the Depot as a small repurposed oil tanker cabin in the area. It will have a radar antenna on top, making it one of the biggest hints to look out for when you're out hunting for one.
3) Repairing the antenna
Now, once you have located the Field Depot, inspect around it. On one of the sides, you will find a ladder. Climb up the ladder and head to the antenna. As you get close to it, you will find an interact prompt. Press 'E' (or your custom keybind for interact) to start repairing the antenna.
Upon following these steps, you will have successfully completed the ARC Raiders Off The Radar Quest. Simply extract and hand over the quest to redeem the rewards.
