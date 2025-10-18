How to complete ARC Raiders Off The Radar Quest

The ARC Raiders Off The Radar is one of the main quests within the title. It requires players to visit a depot and do some essential repairs in order to get the antennas within the area up and running. Crucial for your progress, it is essential that you complete this mission in-game.

Ad

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can complete the ARC Raiders Off The Radar Quest. Read below to know more.

ARC Raiders Off The Radar Quest guide

Mission objectives

In this quest, you have to locate a Field Depot on the map and repair the antenna on the roof to get it up and running. It is essential that you complete this in one run. Failing to do so will result in quest abandonment.

Ad

Trending

ARC Raiders Off The Radar Quest brief (Image via Embark Studios and YT.com/@nickkokimiko)

Read more: How to recycle in ARC Raiders?

Ad

Step-by-step guide

1) Locate the Field Depot

First and foremost, you have to locate the Field Depot on your map. Now this area does not generally pop up on your screen until you are in its vicinity. We urge you to head to the passageway between the Water Towers and the Electrical Substation. This is where you will find one of the Depots.

Locating the Field Depot (Image via Embark Studios and YT.com/@nickkokimiko)

2) Identifying the Depot

Ad

You can identify the Depot as a small repurposed oil tanker cabin in the area. It will have a radar antenna on top, making it one of the biggest hints to look out for when you're out hunting for one.

Identifying the Field Depot (Image via Embark Studios and YT.com/@nickkokimiko)

3) Repairing the antenna

Ad

Now, once you have located the Field Depot, inspect around it. On one of the sides, you will find a ladder. Climb up the ladder and head to the antenna. As you get close to it, you will find an interact prompt. Press 'E' (or your custom keybind for interact) to start repairing the antenna.

Completing the quest by repairing the antenna (Image via Embark Studios and YT.com/@nickkokimiko)

Upon following these steps, you will have successfully completed the ARC Raiders Off The Radar Quest. Simply extract and hand over the quest to redeem the rewards.

Ad

If this article was to your liking, you can check out some of our other related guides below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.