How to get away from bears in RV There Yet

Getting away from bears in RV There Yet can be one of the most stressful parts of your entire journey. The game already makes the act of driving the vehicle difficult because of the uneven and rugged ground, but seeing a bear close to the place where you have set up your temporary living area can quickly turn the entire situation into a state of confusion.

Bears in RV There Yet represent one of the two primary dangers you will encounter (the other main danger being snakes), and in a different way from snakes, these large animals have the ability to kill and eliminate your entire team in a very short amount of time if you do not proceed with caution.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and based on the author's view.

How to escape bears in RV There Yet

You can’t kill bears in RV There Yet, but you can make it back off or lose interest. There are three main ways to do that:

Use Bear spray: This is the recommended method. When a bear gets close, aim and right-click to spray it. One good hit should send it running. You can carry two spare cans in your RV, so stock up whenever you find the yellow bottles while exploring.

Surviving bears in RV There Yet is a tough job (Image via Nuggets Entertainment)

Hit it with a hammer: If you’re out of spray and cornered, swing your hammer. A solid hit to the face might scare the bear off, but it’s risky. Miss, and you’ll likely get knocked out in seconds.

Cross a bridge or head near lava: Bears refuse to cross bridges or go near lava for some reason. If you're out of items, run for the nearest bridge and get across fast. It's one of the safest ways to break the line of sight.

Bears in RV There Yet don’t stick to one spawn point. They tend to show up near places packed with resources, like small houses, camps, or tents. Basically, anywhere worth looting can have a bear waiting around the corner.

If you’re heading into a high-value area, it’s smart to slow down, and it's recommended to keep an eye out for movement before jumping out of your RV.

Survival tips

Keep an eye out for green syringes (antidotes) while exploring, as they’re used to counter snake venom but are just as important to stock up alongside bear spray.

If you're completely cornered, try running in a weaving pattern to make it harder for the bear to land a clean hit.

Never underestimate their reach or speed, as playing defensive is always better than trying to fight head-on.

