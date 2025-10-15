Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Face of a Master quest

The Face of a Master quest in Ghost of Yotei picks up right after the events of The Face of a Demon Tale. Both stories unfold in the Nayoro Wilds and are closely tied to the mystery surrounding Kanemori’s Curse. Once you reach Ikidomari Grove in the Iwor Mountains, you’ll automatically unlock this follow-up quest.
Here is how to finish The Face of a Master quest in Ghost of Yotei.
How to complete Face of a Master quest in Ghost of Yotei
The Face of a Master quest starts when you hear a healer being attacked by a group of bandits (ronin). What seems like a simple rescue mission quickly turns into a darker investigation.
As you approach the grove, you'll hear the ronin bothering the healer. Before you run in, look to your left. You'll see a guard in a watchtower. Quietly shoot this guard with your bow so he doesn't cause trouble later.
Now, walk up to the group of ronin and start a Standoff to quickly defeat them all to rescue the healer. Finally, break down the wooden barricade blocking the camp's entrance to get inside.
Investigate the Camp
Once inside, you need to look for clues about the strange deaths and sickness in the area. First, check the dead body with a spear in it near the middle of the camp. Then, go to the broken tent nearby and look at the tub full of bloody towels.
Note: These clues don't give clear answers, but they show that something violent and bad happened here.
Next, go into the main tent and open the chest inside. You'll find a scroll called The Curse of Kanemori. Reading it connects this story to the previous one. After reading the scroll, talk to the healer, who will lead you further into the camp.
Clear the Path
At the back of the camp, you'll find a path blocked by large rocks. The healer will use black powder (explosives) to clear it. Just stand back and wait for him to blow up the rocks.
After the explosion, go through the new opening and immediately check the stone wall on the other side. It has a carved message that tells you more about Kanemori's dangerous experiments.
Climb up the wooden wall while following the healer next to you. At the top, you'll find another scroll on a shelf. Read it to learn where Kanemori's followers went. Open the chest next to the scroll to get your reward: the Charm of Unhealthy Resolve.
Finally, speak with the healer one last time to finish The Face of a Master quest.
