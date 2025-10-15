Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete A Haunted Land quest

In Ghost of Yotei, the A Haunted Land quest is a post-game Unfinished Business mission in Teshio Ridge, designed for players who have completed the main story but haven’t finished all Master Enomoto objectives yet. It focuses on tracking down the remaining Nine Tails enemies and mastering the Kusarigama under Enomoto’s guidance.

That said, here is how to complete A Haunted Land quest in Ghost of Yotei.

How to complete A Haunted Land quest in Ghost of Yotei

The A Haunted Land quest is automatically pinned on your map after finishing the main story, but only if you haven’t already completed the objectives tied to this questline. It’s essentially a reminder to tie up loose ends with the Nine Tails in Teshio Ridge.

The Winter Farms in A Haunted Land quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

There’s no separate quest giver here. The marker simply appears, leading you to begin the series of tasks with Master Enomoto. Here are the key Sensei Tales you need to finish:

The Winter Farms: Liberate Hana’s farms from the Nine Tails to begin the questline. Once all farms are freed, she teaches you how to use the Kunai and rewards you with the Charm of Burning Blades.

Kusarigama unlocked (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

The Way of the Kusarigama: Find Master Enomoto at Owl Mountain in northern Teshio Ridge. Help him eliminate the Nine Tails, then train with the Kusarigama at his dojo. Learn the Ferocious Whirlwind technique and defeat him in a spar to unlock The Path of the Kusarigama.

Find Master Enomoto at Owl Mountain in northern Teshio Ridge. Help him eliminate the Nine Tails, then train with the Kusarigama at his dojo. Learn the Ferocious Whirlwind technique and defeat him in a spar to unlock The Path of the Kusarigama. The Path of the Kusarigama: Clear the Snow Drift Springs Hideout west of Crimson Forest and Soya Port northeast of Sarufutsu River. Free all prisoners, defeat the Nine Tails, and visit an altar to gain a new Kusarigama skill, unlocking The Kusarigama’s Shame.

Clear the Snow Drift Springs Hideout west of Crimson Forest and Soya Port northeast of Sarufutsu River. Free all prisoners, defeat the Nine Tails, and visit an altar to gain a new Kusarigama skill, unlocking The Kusarigama’s Shame. The Kusarigama’s Shame: Return to Enomoto’s dojo to learn the Claw and Talon technique. Defeat his grandson and remaining Nine Tails, then unlock every Kusarigama skill from the Altar of Reflections to complete his final challenge. This leads into A Land Reforged.

Return to Enomoto’s dojo to learn the Claw and Talon technique. Defeat his grandson and remaining Nine Tails, then unlock every Kusarigama skill from the Altar of Reflections to complete his final challenge. This leads into A Land Reforged. A Land Reforged: Liberate all remaining Nine Tails hideouts, then meet Enomoto at the Red Crane Inn. After the cutscene, speak to the villagers you aided to earn the A Path of Flowers dye for your Shamisen from the Black Dye Merchant.

If you already did these during the main story, the quest will auto-complete and disappear from your map. Completing A Haunted Land rewards you with the Kusarigama, the A Path of Flowers dye, and access to additional post-game storylines like Secrets of the Heart.

