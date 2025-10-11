Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete One-Eye Moritaka bounty

The One-Eye Moritaka bounty in Ghost of Yotei is one of the first bounties you can take on and serves as a good introduction to how bounty hunts work in the game. You’ll find it posted right away at the Huranui’s Rest Inn Bounty Board, so there’s no need to unlock it through story progress.

The post-reward includes 750 Coins, which you get once you make your way back to Kojiro the Bounty Broker. That said, here is how to complete One-Eye Moritaka bounty in Ghost of Yotei.

How to complete One-Eye Moritaka bounty in Ghost of Yotei

You can accept the One-Eye Moritaka bounty directly from the Huranui’s Rest Inn Bounty Board in the Tokachi Range.

Check the Bounty Board to start the One-Eye Moritaka bounty (Image via Sucker Punch || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

Once you’ve done that, your next destination will automatically be marked on your map.

Travel to the Saito Encampment near Yubari Lake

After accepting the bounty, make your way to Yubari Lake, located directly west of Huranui Cliff. You’ll find a Saito Encampment here, and this is where One-Eye Moritaka and his men are holed up.

It’s a Yotei Six Camp, meaning you’ll be facing a small but well-equipped group of enemies. Moritaka himself won’t come out swinging immediately. Instead, he’ll stay in the center of the camp, firing arrows while his allies swarm you.

Clear the camp before facing Moritaka

Before taking on Moritaka directly, it’s smart to thin out the camp first. You can do this by sneaking around the outskirts and silently picking off guards using your bow or stealth takedowns.

If you prefer to skip the stealth and rush straight in, be prepared for Moritaka to keep running and shooting rather than fighting you head-on. Since he’s an archer, he’ll constantly reposition to keep distance.

Defeat One-Eye Moritaka

The standard way to beat One-Eye Moritaka (Image via Sucker Punch || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

Once the camp is cleared or you’ve decided to focus on him, head to One-Eye Moritaka. He primarily uses a bow, occasionally switching to short-range strikes if cornered. Dodge his opening shots and counter with quick melee attacks or well-timed bow strikes of your own.

The fight isn’t long, but letting his men live can make things chaotic, so we recommend clearing the area before engaging him fully. Once he’s down, you’ll automatically complete the One-Eye Moritaka bounty objective.

There is also an alternative and neat method to take him down. Climb the watchtower near the center of the camp. From there, you can safely fire arrows down at Moritaka using your Yumi longbow. He will struggle to hit you back, making it an easy way to win the fight without wasting healing items.

