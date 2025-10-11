Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Call of the Hunt quest

The Call of the Hunt quest in Ghost of Yotei brings Atsu face to face with the Spider one last time, closing out a tense pursuit that’s been building through the Saito Brothers storyline. Defeating the Spider for the last time also earns you the Spider’s Snare Dye, a unique armor dye exclusive to this quest.

Here’s how to complete the Call of the Hunt quest in Ghost of Yotei.

The Call of the Hunt quest begins as you make your way back to Mount Yotei. Once you arrive, a short cutscene will trigger showing Atsu sliding between massive boulders and scaling the rocky slope. As the background score builds, the tone immediately sets in for what’s to come.

Where the quest starts (Image via Sucker Punch || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

At the top, you’ll find Hanbei waiting. Approach and speak to him to get the latest intel on the Spider’s movements. Hanbei explains that after losing someone dear, the Spider will likely return to Tokachi Range, a place that holds his family’s burial site. This clue sets the next destination in your journey.

Also read: Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Secrets of the Heart quest

Head to Tokachi Range and wait for the Spider

After the conversation, check your map as the Tokachi Range will now be marked with a golden leaf icon. Fast travel to the Traveler’s Rest near the range to get there quickly. Once you arrive, find a concealed spot (you'll see a prompt) to hide and wait.

Hide in the shown spot (Image via Sucker Punch || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

A cutscene will then play, showing the Spider appearing just as Hanbei predicted. Atsu watches in silence, waiting for the right moment, but the Spider quickly realizes he’s being watched and makes a break for it.

Chase and beat the Spider

Follow the Spider through a linear path filled with tight gaps and climbing sections. Stay alert as he’ll occasionally stop to fire his rifle, forcing you to dodge or take cover before pressing on.

Duel with the Spider (Image via Sucker Punch || Youtube@/WoW Quests)

Eventually, the chase leads to the final confrontation. The Spider will use both his Katana and Yari/spear throughout the fight, switching styles mid-battle to throw you off. Keep your health topped up, and pay close attention to the red glint attacks as these signal heavy strikes that must be dodged immediately.

Once you’ve whittled his health down, the encounter transitions into a cinematic sequence. Atsu lands the final blow, and a cutscene plays that brings the story between her and the Spider to its emotional close.

Following the cutscene the Call of the Hunt quest in Ghost of Yotei concludes.

