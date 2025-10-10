Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Secrets of the Heart quest

The Secrets of the Heart quest in Ghost of Yotei kicks off when Atsu discovers a mysterious arrow by the banks of the Teshio River. This side quest is all about tracking down Taizo, helping him, and ultimately protecting Ran from the Nine Tails.

Ad

Here’s a guide on completing the Secrets of the Heart quest from start to finish in Ghost of Yotei.

How to complete Secrets of the Heart quest in Ghost of Yotei

To unlock the Secrets of the Heart quest, ride to Hana’s Farm along the Teshio River in the Teshio Ridge region.

Secrets of the Heart quest starting point (Image via Sucker Punch || Youtube@/ WoW Quests)

On the riverbank, you’ll find an arrow with a note attached. Examine the arrow to read the message, which simply says,

Ad

Trending

“Help, trapped inside.”

Atsu will realize the arrow was likely shot from somewhere nearby, pointing you toward a small homestead where the sender is hiding.

Track down Taizo

Follow the river east until you come across a small hut guarded by Nine Tails shinobi. These enemies are on the lookout for Taizo. Take them down.

Taizo in Secrets of the Heart quest (Image via Sucker Punch || Youtube@/ WoW Quests)

Once the immediate guards are dealt with, check the house. The lower floor is empty, so look for an open window on the upper level. Climb inside to find Taizo hiding.

Ad

Speak with him, and he’ll explain that the Nine Tails are after Ran, the Bowyer. He’ll give Atsu the Charm of Raining Arrows. This charm allows Atsu to fire quick arrows at enemies without aiming. Note that while it makes combat faster, it does not allow for headshots.

Also read: Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Master Yoshida's Final Lesson quest

Clear the path and ride with Taizo

Ad

With the charm in hand, step outside with Taizo and use it to eliminate the enemies around the homestead. Once the area is safe, mount your horse alongside Taizo.

Ride through the area toward Ran, taking out shinobi on the way with the charm. You don’t need to aim for headshots, but the charm makes clearing groups much faster.

Check out more Ghost of Yotei guides from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.