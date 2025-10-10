Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Master Yoshida's Final Lesson quest

In Ghost of Yotei, the Master Yoshida's Final Lesson quest is unlike most of what you’ve faced before. Instead of combat or stealth, this one strips things down to something slower and more reflective. Yoshida offers you a moment of peace, framed as a final teaching, and though it may feel uneventful at first, it carries weight and leads to a powerful reward at the end.
Here is how to complete Master Yoshida's Final Lesson quest in Ghost of Yotei.
Before this quest becomes available, you need to complete the Odachi's Redemption sensei tale. Make sure all the Odachi skills are unlocked at Altars of Reflection, including Mountain Breaker and other advanced techniques.
Once you finish that storyline, you’ll automatically unlock a clue card pointing you to Yoshida’s dojo.
Head to his dojo and he’ll initiate a conversation about your training. After acknowledging the lessons you’ve already learned, he’ll offer one last teaching. When prompted, choose “I am ready” to begin.
Taking in the final lesson
From here, a cutscene will carry you to the top of a cliff with Yoshida. He asks you to reflect on your past and the pain that still lingers. You’ll have two dialogue responses:
- “They deserve judgment”
- “I’ll try.”
This choice only changes the dialogue flow and has no impact on the reward or outcome of the quest.
Next, Yoshida will ask you to sit and meditate with him. The game shifts control back to you at this point. Sit down and remain in meditation for as long or as little as you’d like.
How long do you need to meditate in Master Yoshida's Final Lesson quest?
The quest doesn’t care how long you stay seated. You could remain still for minutes, soaking in the scenery, or you could quit immediately. Either way, the outcome remains the same.
When you decide you’re done, press Circle to exit meditation. Yoshida will comment on your restlessness if you cut it short, but he’ll still recognize your effort.
Reward for finishing Master Yoshida's Final Lesson quest
Regardless of how you approached the meditation, Yoshida will conclude the lesson by giving you the Odachi of Master Yoshida.
