Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Face of a Demon side quest

In Ghost of Yotei, there's a short, spooky side mission called The Face of a Demon. You can find it in the Nayoro Wilds area. The story involves a group of masterless samurai (ronin) who are said to be cursed and have gone mad. They've been locked inside a cave to keep their madness from spreading.
Here is a guide to complete the The Face of a Demon side quest in Ghost of Yotei.
How to complete The Face of a Demon side quest in Ghost of Yotei
You can start The Face of a Demon side quest in Ghost of Yotei Chapter 1. Travel to the Nayoro Wilds using the Central Ferry, north of the Tokachi Range. Once in the Wilds, go to the northeast corner to find the Meiro Caves.
When you get close, your character will hear screams from inside the cave, and the ronin will warn you to stay away because of the curse. Go in anyway.
What to do inside the cave
The ronin guarding the gate charges you back to back. It's a good idea to use stealth to take out one or two of them quietly before fighting the rest head-on. However, charging in can work pretty well; you can use Oni's Flame in your Katana to take them.
After beating them, go through the wooden door they were guarding. You'll hear faint prayers deeper in the tunnels. In the next chamber, you'll see more ronin bowing to a skeleton in the corner. This shows how much they believe in the curse. Defeat them, using stealth again if you can or else you can charge in like before.
Once all the ronin are defeated, check the skeleton (who is tagged with a lot of swords) they were worshipping. You will find a note called The Curse of Kanemori on the table nearby.
Reward
Once you investigate the skeleton, The Face of a Demon quest will be marked as complete. Your reward is the Charm of Risk and Reward.
