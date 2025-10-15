Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Face of a Demon side quest

In Ghost of Yotei, there's a short, spooky side mission called The Face of a Demon. You can find it in the Nayoro Wilds area. The story involves a group of masterless samurai (ronin) who are said to be cursed and have gone mad. They've been locked inside a cave to keep their madness from spreading.

Ad

Here is a guide to complete the The Face of a Demon side quest in Ghost of Yotei.

How to complete The Face of a Demon side quest in Ghost of Yotei

You can start The Face of a Demon side quest in Ghost of Yotei Chapter 1. Travel to the Nayoro Wilds using the Central Ferry, north of the Tokachi Range. Once in the Wilds, go to the northeast corner to find the Meiro Caves.

Ad

Trending

The easiest way is to follow the Nupur River north until you see a Wolf Den, then head northeast to find the cave entrance (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube@/ ZaFrostPet)

When you get close, your character will hear screams from inside the cave, and the ronin will warn you to stay away because of the curse. Go in anyway.

Ad

Also read: Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete A Haunted Land quest

What to do inside the cave

The ronin guarding the gate charges you back to back. It's a good idea to use stealth to take out one or two of them quietly before fighting the rest head-on. However, charging in can work pretty well; you can use Oni's Flame in your Katana to take them.

End the guy's suffering (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube@/ ZaFrostPet)

After beating them, go through the wooden door they were guarding. You'll hear faint prayers deeper in the tunnels. In the next chamber, you'll see more ronin bowing to a skeleton in the corner. This shows how much they believe in the curse. Defeat them, using stealth again if you can or else you can charge in like before.

Ad

Once all the ronin are defeated, check the skeleton (who is tagged with a lot of swords) they were worshipping. You will find a note called The Curse of Kanemori on the table nearby.

Reward

Once you investigate the skeleton, The Face of a Demon quest will be marked as complete. Your reward is the Charm of Risk and Reward.

Check out more guides on the game from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.