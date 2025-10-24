Drampa in Pokemon Legends Z-A isn’t the easiest Pokemon to track down, but it’s worth the effort if you’re building out your Dragon lineup. This Normal/Dragon-type Pokemon only shows up under specific conditions in Wild Zone 19, and if you don’t get those right, you’ll keep running into the wrong spawns.

That said, here is how to get Drampa in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to catch Drampa in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You’ll unlock access to Drampa’s location after finishing Main Mission 30: Reaching Rank B. Once that’s done, you can head to Wild Zone 19, which opens up not too far from the Jaune Pokemon Center. This is where Drampa spawns, specifically underneath the gazebo in the middle of the Wild Zone.

Jaune Pokemon Center location (Image via TPC || YouTube@Pokemon Guides)

Drampa’s catch rate is surprisingly decent. Start with a Quick Ball as soon as the encounter begins, and if that doesn’t work, switch to an Ultra Ball. You shouldn’t have to waste too many attempts before it stays caught.

It’s a rare spawn, and the time of day plays a huge part. Drampa only appears during the day, so if you show up at night and see something else like Clefairy, you’ll need to change the time.

How to trigger Drampa’s spawn

Start at the Jaune Pokemon Center, and check the sky. If it’s night, interact with the bench outside the Center to switch to morning. Once you’ve set it to daytime, fly or walk over to Wild Zone 19 (it’s close enough if you don’t have it unlocked for flight yet).

Weather also matters. Drampa can appear under several weather types, but clear skies seem to have the best odds. You might see it sometimes in cloudy or rainbow weather, but not during rain. So if it’s raining, it’s better to wait it out or cycle the day.

What to do if Drampa doesn’t appear

If you head to the gazebo and see a Furfrou instead of Drampa in Pokemon Legends Z-A, that means the spawn cycle needs a reset. To fix it, leave Wild Zone 19, go back to the Jaune Pokemon Center, and sit on the bench twice as this changes the time and refreshes the spawn pool.

Now, head back into the Wild Zone and check again. Usually, it only takes a few resets before Drampa in Pokemon Legends Z-A finally shows up.

