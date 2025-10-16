Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete Chase That Mysterious Pokemon!

Chase That Mysterious Pokemon! in Pokemon Legends Z-A kicks off right after you hit Rank V and puts you on the trail of none other than Zygarde 10%. It’s one of the first major story beats that starts connecting the dots between the Battle Royale system and the deeper narrative around Mega Evolution.
That said, here is how to complete Chase That Mysterious Pokemon! in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Chase That Mysterious Pokemon! in Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough
Right after ranking up, a Zygarde 10% form appears out of nowhere. You’ll be joined by Emma who helps you track it down. The two of you will follow Zygarde almost like it’s leading you somewhere on purpose. The chase builds tension as the Pokemon keeps slipping just out of reach until it finally stops on a rooftop.
That’s where things take a sharp turn. On the rooftop, you’ll find an Absol that looks injured and unstable. Before you can approach, a sudden energy flashes around it, triggering an unexpected Mega Evolution.
Facing the Rogue Mega Absol
Just when things start to go bad, AZ shows up with his Lucario. He gives you a Mega Bracelet, allowing you to trigger your own Mega Evolution for the first time in Pokemon Legends Z-A. It’s a nice callback to how Korrina’s Lucario helped players learn Mega Evolution in the earlier games.
How to beat Rogue Mega Absol
This battle serves as a tutorial for how to handle future Rogue Megas, and it’s built around using Lucario’s strengths to your advantage. Make sure to evade Absol’s AoE and dodge by pressing Y.
Between Rock Smash for close-range bursts and Aura Sphere for sustained ranged damage, you can maintain constant pressure until Absol finally drops.
When the fight ends, the Rogue Mega Absol collapses and reverts to normal. Instead of running away, it approaches you and joins your team. From here on, you now have access to your own Mega Evolution for upcoming encounters.
With Absol now by your side and the first Rogue Mega defeated, the mission Chase That Mysterious Pokemon! officially wraps up.
