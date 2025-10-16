Pokemon Legends Z-A Walkthrough: How to complete Escape from the Battle Zone

Pokemon Legends Z-A introduces a brand-new real-time combat system for players to indulge in, and there is no better way to experience it than the 1v1 trainer battles. This is emphasized fairly early on in the game during the main mission Escape from the Battle Zone when introduced to the various combat areas that spawn at night in Lumiose City.

Ad

Here's how to wrap up this quest in Game Freak's latest Pokemon JRPG. Read on to know more.

Also Read: All Pokemon Legends Z-A new Mega Evolutions: Stats, type, and abilities

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon Legends Z-A Escape from the Battle Zone walkthrough

This mission begins after talking to the player character's rival, which can be either Urbain or Tauni. This will cause the day to turn into night, causing Battle Zones to pop up around Lumiose City. Finding themselves in the middle of one, you must find a way out.

Ad

Trending

Progress through the Battle Zone

Battle Brigette to escape the Battle Zone (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Follow her through the Battle Zone until coming across an unavoidable encounter against the trainer, Brigitte. She will initiate a combat encounter, which you must successfully beat to progress. Perhaps surprisingly, she will have two Pokemon under her belt: Cleffa and Bunnelby.

Ad

The former is a Fairy-type, while the latter is Normal-type. Since the Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A are Fire, Water and Grass-types, none will be especially effective against her Pokemon. However, that does not matter much as this is an early-game mission, and as such, her monsters are weak.

Simply cycle through moves one by one while bearing the cooldowns in mind and keep dodging as required, and Brigitte will be defeated in no time. Continue the path towards the exit, after which a cutscene featuring a Floette plays out. From here, the next objective is to reach Hotel Z.

Ad

Get to Hotel Z

Fans of the prequel games, Pokemon X & Y for the Nintendo 3DS, will be delighted to meet up with AZ, the three millennia-old former King of Kalos, now peacefully running a hotel with his Eternal Floette. AZ will allow you to rest in his hotel, so grab the Key to Room 202 from him and go to the designated room.

This wraps up the Escape from the Battle Zone main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Ad

Check out more articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨