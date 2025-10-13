⁠Multiplayer Battles in Pokemon Legends Z-A explained

Aside from reintroducing Mega Evolutions, Pokemon Legends Z-A is piquing players’ interest with its multiplayer features. The franchise has long stood out for its competitive gameplay, and Z-A is further expanding on this wirelessly with new battle formats.

Before diving into the details, it is important to understand how these battles work, what you will need to access them, and what formats are available.

Note: This article is based on the information currently available. More details will be provided upon the title’s official release.

Everything to know about Pokemon Legends Z-A Multiplayer Battles

Ranked battles

Z-A Royal mode rank up screen (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Z-A’s multiplayer battle system will reportedly work similarly to the in-game Z-A Royal mode. Trainers begin at Level Z, moving up the ranks each time they earn a certain amount of required wins.

Battle formats and rules

According to early reports and datamined information, Pokemon Legends Z-A will feature three main battle formats:

Normal Format : Pokemon are capped at Level 50, and special or restricted Pokemon are banned.

: Pokemon are capped at Level 50, and special or restricted Pokemon are banned. Casual Format : Pokemon are set to Level 50, but all species are allowed.

: Pokemon are set to Level 50, but all species are allowed. Unrestricted Format: No level caps or Pokemon restrictions apply.

All battles are expected to be either 3v3 or 6v6 matchups. Each trainer can bring a team into battle but may only use one of each species and one of each held item, maintaining a competitive balance.

As for restricted Pokemon, these are expected to include Box Art Legendaries and Mythical Pokemon, though more details will be confirmed closer to launch.

Casual battles

The four player free-for-all battle royale as it was revealed in an official preview (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Legends Z-A will allow online multiplayer battles that enable players to face real-world opponents. Players can engage in Singles matches or take part in bigger Link Battles, which mirror a free-for-all battle royale format but on a small scale, involving up to four players at once.

Matches are reportedly limited to three minutes in total, though it is not sure if this timer will be adjustable in the final release.

It is also reported that you can only switch your Pokemon in and out three times in a single battle.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Multiplayer Battles: Compatible consoles and other requirements

You can freely Mega Evolve in any competitive mode once your Mega guage is full (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Multiplayer battles will be available across all Nintendo Switch systems, meaning you can battle friends whether they are using the original Switch or the new Switch 2.

Just make sure your game is updated to the latest version to ensure smooth online play.

To access any of these online features, players will need an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription along with a stable internet connection. This online pass is required not just for multiplayer battles but also for Link Trading and Mystery Gifts.

The cost of Nintendo’s online service varies depending on your region, but it’s essential for anyone planning to explore the game’s online features.

