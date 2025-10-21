How to get Snorunt and Glalie in Pokemon Legends Z-A

In Pokemon Legends Z-A, Snorunt and Glalie form a classic Ice-type duo. They are a great addition for any player exploring the colder parts of Lumiose City. These two Pokemon are connected through evolution, but you must first find a Snorunt to evolve into a powerful Glalie.

Ad

This guide explains how to catch it, where to look, and what to expect after it evolves.

Where to find Snorunt in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You can find Snorunt in Wild Zone 12. This area becomes available for you to explore after you finish Main Mission 14, which is called Reaching Rank E.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Snorunt and other shown Pokemon can be found in Wild Zone 12 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TPC)

According to Snorunt's in-game characteristics, any home that has the Pokemon living in it is said to become more prosperous. This is a nice detail that gives the act of catching one some extra charm.

Ad

Trending

Also read: How to get Fennekin, Braixen, and Delphox in Pokemon Legends Z-A

How to evolve Snorunt into Glalie

You cannot find a Glalie in the wild in Pokemon Legends Z-A, so the only way to get one is to evolve your own Snorunt. To do that, you must level up your Snorunt until it reaches level 42. Once it hits that level, it will automatically evolve into Glalie.

Unlike the evolution process for some other Pokemon, you do not need a special item or a specific environment for this evolution to happen. All that is required is steady training through battles. If you have been exploring snowy routes or fighting in the Wild Zones, your Snorunt should reach the required level through natural gameplay.

Ad

The game's background story mentions that Glalie freezes moisture directly from the air to protect itself, and this process is what gives it that menacing spherical look.

Even though a Glalie does not appear anywhere in the wild naturally, obtaining one by evolving your Snorunt is more than enough to make it a key part of your team strategy for the middle and later parts of the game.

You can check out more Pokemon content below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨