Hitting Rank V in Pokemon Legends Z-A marks a major milestone in your in-game journey. To get there, you must prove your skills in two major battles: first against Lida and then against Rintaro. Each fight tests your strategy, team composition, and understanding of type matchups, so preparation is everything.

With that in mind, here is how to reach Rank V in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to get Rank V in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Your path to Rank V in Pokemon Legends Z-A starts with Lida. Before the Z-A Royale begins, you must find Lida in the Hotel and return her items. That simple errand sets up your battle against her.

How to beat Lida in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Lida has a team themed around Water and Ice-types: Clauncher, Staryu, and Vanillite. Her lineup can punish unbalanced teams.

Electric-types like Flaaffy are incredibly effective against her Clauncher and Staryu, while a solid Fire-type can melt through Vanillite’s Ice defenses.

One nice touch here is that you’re allowed to use healing items mid-battle. This means that if your lead Pokemon starts to run low on HP, don’t hesitate to swap out, use a Potion, and keep the fight going. It’s a small window of leniency before the much tougher match that comes next.

Once Lida’s down, the next opponent waiting to block your way to Rank V is Rintaro. The Battle Zone is located north of the city, where Rintaro is ready to face you.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Mystery Gift codes and how to redeem

How to beat Rintaro in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Rintaro’s team is built around the evolved Unovan monkey trio: Simisage, Simipour, and Simisear. Together, they create a powerful Fire-Water-Grass balance that forces you to think about every switch and move. They’re fast, hit hard on both physical and special sides, and can punish any poor type choice.

A smart pick for this fight is Gyarados. Its Water/Flying typing gives it solid resistance against all three of Rintaro’s Pokemon, and it can strike back with strong Water or Flying attacks.

To round out your team, bring a Fire or Flying-type to handle Simisage, an Electric or Grass-type for Simipour, and a Rock or Ground-type to counter Simisear’s Fire attacks. As mentioned above, you’re allowed to use healing items mid-battle.

Once you take down Rintaro’s trio, your effort pays off; that’s your ticket to Rank V in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

