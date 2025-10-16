Pokemon Legends Z-A Mystery Gift codes and how to redeem

Pokemon Legends Z-A Mystery Gift codes allow players to get their hands on free Pokemon and other in-game items. These are periodically released by The Pokemon Company to commemorate special events or achievements by competitive players. If you are unable to keep a track of all the official Pokemon social media accounts, bookmark this article to always be updated about the latest Pokemon Legends Z-A Mystery Gift codes.

Ad

Also Read: 6 best Pokemon Legends Z-A combat tips you need to know

All active Pokemon Legends Z-A Mystery Gift codes (October 2025)

The following Mystery Gift codes are currently available for Pokemon Legends Z-A players:

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Mystery Gift Code Item Expiry Date Via Internet Ralts with Gardevoirite Stone (You will not receive the stone if you already have one in-game) February 28, 2026 Special Code from purchasing Legends Z-A digital version 100 Poke Balls March 10, 2026 Special Code from purchasing Mega Dimension DLC 3x Fast Balls

3x Heavy Balls

3x Level Balls

3x Lure Balls March 10, 2026

Ad

Trending

There are also other Pokemon Legends Z-A pre-order bonuses that you can currently claim.

How to redeem Mystery Gift in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Once you have unlocked Mystery Gift in Pokemon Legends Z-A (more on that later), press X to open the main menu, select the Link Play option from the main menu and then Mystery Gift. You get the options to get a gift via the Internet, submit a code, and check on previously claimed gifts.

Ad

How to unlock Mystery Gift in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

To unlock Mystery Gift in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you need to explore Wild Zone 1, catch 5 species of Pokemon, and visit Mable at the Pokemon Research Lab (Mable's Research).

All expired Mystery Gift codes for Pokemon Legends Z-A

There are currently no expired Mystery Gift codes for Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Ad

FAQs about Pokemon Legends Z-A Mystery Gifts

Can you get the same Mystery Gifts multiple times on one save data in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

No, you can redeem/get Mystery Gifts one time per save data.

Are Mystery Gifts available indefinitely?

Mystery Gifts are time-limited codes/rewards that have their own expiry dates.

Do you need to be connected to the internet to claim Mystery Gift in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Ad

Yes, you will need to be connected to the internet to redeem Mystery Gift.

Can Mystery Gift be region locked?

Yes, Mystery Gift can be region locked if The Pokemon Company is running a country-specific promotion.

Wondering what to do in Pokemon Legends Z-A? Check out the following guides to have an easier time in Lumiose City:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨