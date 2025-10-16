Pokemon Legends Z-A Mystery Gift codes and how to redeem

Pokemon Legends Z-A Mystery Gift codes allow players to get their hands on free Pokemon and other in-game items. These are periodically released by The Pokemon Company to commemorate special events or achievements by competitive players. If you are unable to keep a track of all the official Pokemon social media accounts, bookmark this article to always be updated about the latest Pokemon Legends Z-A Mystery Gift codes.
All active Pokemon Legends Z-A Mystery Gift codes (October 2025)
The following Mystery Gift codes are currently available for Pokemon Legends Z-A players:
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
There are also other Pokemon Legends Z-A pre-order bonuses that you can currently claim.
How to redeem Mystery Gift in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
Once you have unlocked Mystery Gift in Pokemon Legends Z-A (more on that later), press X to open the main menu, select the Link Play option from the main menu and then Mystery Gift. You get the options to get a gift via the Internet, submit a code, and check on previously claimed gifts.
How to unlock Mystery Gift in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
To unlock Mystery Gift in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you need to explore Wild Zone 1, catch 5 species of Pokemon, and visit Mable at the Pokemon Research Lab (Mable's Research).
All expired Mystery Gift codes for Pokemon Legends Z-A
There are currently no expired Mystery Gift codes for Pokemon Legends Z-A.
FAQs about Pokemon Legends Z-A Mystery Gifts
Can you get the same Mystery Gifts multiple times on one save data in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
No, you can redeem/get Mystery Gifts one time per save data.
Are Mystery Gifts available indefinitely?
Mystery Gifts are time-limited codes/rewards that have their own expiry dates.
Do you need to be connected to the internet to claim Mystery Gift in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
Yes, you will need to be connected to the internet to redeem Mystery Gift.
Can Mystery Gift be region locked?
Yes, Mystery Gift can be region locked if The Pokemon Company is running a country-specific promotion.
