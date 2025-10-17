If you’re hoping to get Fennekin, Braixen, and Delphox in Pokemon Legends Z-A, there are two main ways to do it: during the story and in the Wild Zones. This line of critters is a favorite for players who want a strong Fire- and Psychic-type hybrid, but getting Fennekin early takes some effort.
Here is how to get Fennekin, Braixen, and Delphox in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
How to unlock Fennekin, Braixen, and Delphox in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Fennekin is first obtained through Side Mission 8: Get Well, Fennekin, in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This is the only assured method before the Wild Zones unlock.
The other way is by completing the Main Mission 30: Reaching Rank B, which unlocks Wild Zone 18. That’s where Fennekin starts to spawn. You’ll find it at the end of the zone on the rooftops near the exit. This critter doesn’t stay put. It evades instantly if it spots you.
The best approach is to clear out the Pokemon below first, make a manual save, then go for Fennekin. Try to get the first hit before it disappears. After weakening it, throw an Ultra Ball immediately. If it escapes, reload your save and try again.
You can also take the rooftop exit, walk back, and re-enter to make it respawn, which helps if you’re unlucky or trying for a specific nature.
Evolving into Braixen and Delphox
Just like Bulbasaur, there’s no alternate catch location for Braixen and Delphox except for evolution. Fennekin can be evolved to Braixen at Level 16, and Braixen can evolve into Delphox at Level 36.
