Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete Spewpa in the Museum (side mission)

Spewpa in the Museum is one of the side missions in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Its primary objective is to find 12 Spewpas scattered around the Museum in Lumiose City. If you manage to locate all of them and return them to Bundo and Wanda, you will get prominent rewards along with a Spewpa for yourself.

Here are the details on how to find all the required Pokemon to complete the Spewpa in the Museum side mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Spewpa in the Museum (side mission) in Pokemon Legends Z-A: Location

Lumiose Museum location on the map (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While you can access multiple side missions after starting the Reaching Rank X main mission in the title, the Spewpa in the Museum can be played much later after that.

You can only find the quest on the map after defeating Lida in the Reaching Rank V main mission. Following that, travel to the northern segment of Lumiose City to locate the Lumiose Museum.

Enter the location and interact with Bundo and Wanda to access the Spewpa in the Museum side mission.

Spewpa in the Museum (side mission) in Pokemon Legends Z-A: Walkthrough

The objective is pretty straightforward, as you only have to find 12 Spewpas throughout the Museum. They will not attack you, and you simply have to go near them and interact to obtain them. Here are the locations:

All 12 Spewpa locations in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Spewpa 1

First Spewpa in the Museum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

From Bundo and Wanda's location, proceed forward to the staircase to find the first Spewpa.

Spewpa 2

Second Spewpa in the Museum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Go up the stairs to find another one between two sofas.

Spewpa 3

Third Spewpa in the Museum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Reach the upper floor and look at the top-left corner to find a Spewpa.

Spewpa 4

Fourth Spewpa in the Museum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check the opposite corner to find another one on a sofa.

Spewpa 5

Fifth Spewpa in the Museum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Look behind to find a Spewpa located in the miniature city.

Spewpa 6

Sixth Spewpa in the Museum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Reach the subsequent area to locate a Spewpa inside a case.

Spewpa 7

Seventh Spewpa in the Museum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There's another one inside the opposite side's case.

Spewpa 8

Eighth Spewpa in the Museum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

From there, go right to find the eighth Spewpa.

Spewpa 9

Ninth Spewpa in the Museum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Proceed to the next room and find one on your left.

Spewpa 10

Tenth Spewpa in the Museum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check the armor inside the nearby case for the tenth Spewpa.

Spewpa 11

Eleventh Spewpa in the Museum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Proceed to the other side of the room to find the eleventh one, which is looking at the ancient Sinnohan glyphs.

Spewpa 12

Twelveth Spewpa in the Museum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Take the stairs at that location to get down to a new area, and then check the top-right corner to find the final Spewpa. It is behind a Lucario statue.

After finding the last Spewpa during the Spewpa in the Museum mission, you will be automatically teleported to Bundo and Wanda's location. The quest will be completed once you hand over the Pokemon to them.

With this, you will obtain 3000 PokeDollars, one Wise Glasses, and three Normal Gems. Additionally, you will receive a Spewpa for free.

This covers the details on how to complete the Spewpa in the Museum side mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

