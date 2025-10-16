How to get all outfits in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Outfits in Pokemon Legends Z-A provide no tactical advantage, but they can elevate your in-game experience in terms of visuals. Character customization allows gamers to alter the appearance of their character, including hairstyle, hair color, and eyebrows. Notably, the outfits aren't available right away and must be purchased with the in-game currency known as Pokedollars.

With that out of the way, this article explains how players can get all outfits in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to unlock all outfits in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The Outfit and Looks menu allows you to customize the characters in the game. As for outfits in Pokemon Legends Z-A, players must acquire the required amount of Pokedollars to unlock their preferred cosmetic items. Full cosmetic sets and even individual items such as hats and pants can range from as low as 1,000 to 12,000 Pokedollars.

Character customization in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via Nintendo/The Pokemon Company)

Clothing stores can be found in various locations across Lumiose City. The majority of items can be purchased from the store, but some are DLC outfits. The Holo-X and Holo-Y Apparel Sets can only be unlocked by buying the Mega Dimension DLC.

Here's a table featuring some of the stores in-game and the type of cosmetics available for purchase:

Holo-X and Holo-Y Apparel Sets in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via Nintendo/The Pokemon Company)

Shopping Center Store Name Category Focus Example Items Price Range (Pokédollars) North Boulevard (Central Plaza area) Chic Boutique Tops & Jackets Trenchcoat Set (jacket + pants, multiple colors), Floral Blouse 1,200–3,000 North Boulevard Urban Threads Bottoms & Shoes Cargo Pants (patterned), High-Top Sneakers 800–2,500 South Prism (Near Hotel Z) Elegance Emporium Dresses & Skirts Pleated Skirt Set, Flowy Maxi Dress 1,500–4,000 South Prism Accessory Alley Hats, Socks, Earrings Beret (various colors), Patterned Socks, Hoop Earrings 300–1,000 Estival District (Eastern edge) Street Style Hub Casual Mix Hoodie Jacket, Denim Shorts, Combat Boots 600–2,000 Estival District Formal Attire Suits & Ties Tailored Vest Set, Leather Loafers 2,000–5,000

Completing side-missions also rewards players with discounts on outfits. They can mark the stores on the mini map and visit them throughout the day. Note that some stores, such as the one in the Estival district, have time-limited pop-up sales. Coupled with that, certain outfits can be obtained by indulging in the main story.

Bandit outfit in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Rare cosmetics like the Urban Explorer Set are unlocked after 10 Wild Zone catches, and the Researcher Outfit is added to the inventory after completing lab tasks with Mable. Players should also note the quest boards in plazas for fashion-centric quests like the Style Showdown mission.

Combining the 50 base items, along with 20 plus DLC options, gamers have unlimited offerings when it comes to outfits in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

That concludes our guide to obtaining outfits in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

