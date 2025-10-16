How to get all outfits in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Siddharth Rathi
Published Oct 16, 2025 19:14 GMT
A still from Pok&eacute;mon Legends: Z-A launch trailer, all outfits in Pokemon Legends Z-A, Pokemon Legends Z-A, all skins in Pokemon Legends Z-A, how to unlock Pokemon Legends Z-A, Pokemon Legends Z-A guide, Pokemon Legends Z-A gameplay, Pokemon Legends Z-A all outfits, Pokemon Legends Z-A all stores
A still from Pokémon Legends: Z-A launch trailer (Image via Nintendo/The Pokemon Company)

Outfits in Pokemon Legends Z-A provide no tactical advantage, but they can elevate your in-game experience in terms of visuals. Character customization allows gamers to alter the appearance of their character, including hairstyle, hair color, and eyebrows. Notably, the outfits aren't available right away and must be purchased with the in-game currency known as Pokedollars.

Ad

With that out of the way, this article explains how players can get all outfits in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to unlock all outfits in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The Outfit and Looks menu allows you to customize the characters in the game. As for outfits in Pokemon Legends Z-A, players must acquire the required amount of Pokedollars to unlock their preferred cosmetic items. Full cosmetic sets and even individual items such as hats and pants can range from as low as 1,000 to 12,000 Pokedollars.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Also read - How to customize characters in Pokemon Legends Z-A? (All options explained)

Character customization in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via Nintendo/The Pokemon Company)
Character customization in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via Nintendo/The Pokemon Company)

Clothing stores can be found in various locations across Lumiose City. The majority of items can be purchased from the store, but some are DLC outfits. The Holo-X and Holo-Y Apparel Sets can only be unlocked by buying the Mega Dimension DLC.

Ad

Also read - How to complete Battling in the Z-A Royal

Here's a table featuring some of the stores in-game and the type of cosmetics available for purchase:

Holo-X and Holo-Y Apparel Sets in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via Nintendo/The Pokemon Company)
Holo-X and Holo-Y Apparel Sets in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via Nintendo/The Pokemon Company)
Shopping CenterStore NameCategory FocusExample ItemsPrice Range (Pokédollars)
North Boulevard (Central Plaza area)Chic BoutiqueTops & JacketsTrenchcoat Set (jacket + pants, multiple colors), Floral Blouse1,200–3,000
North BoulevardUrban ThreadsBottoms & ShoesCargo Pants (patterned), High-Top Sneakers800–2,500
South Prism (Near Hotel Z)Elegance EmporiumDresses & SkirtsPleated Skirt Set, Flowy Maxi Dress1,500–4,000
South PrismAccessory AlleyHats, Socks, EarringsBeret (various colors), Patterned Socks, Hoop Earrings300–1,000
Estival District (Eastern edge)Street Style HubCasual MixHoodie Jacket, Denim Shorts, Combat Boots600–2,000
Estival DistrictFormal AttireSuits & TiesTailored Vest Set, Leather Loafers2,000–5,000
Ad

Completing side-missions also rewards players with discounts on outfits. They can mark the stores on the mini map and visit them throughout the day. Note that some stores, such as the one in the Estival district, have time-limited pop-up sales. Coupled with that, certain outfits can be obtained by indulging in the main story.

Also read - Pokemon Legends Z-A: Complete combat guide

Bandit outfit in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)
Bandit outfit in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Rare cosmetics like the Urban Explorer Set are unlocked after 10 Wild Zone catches, and the Researcher Outfit is added to the inventory after completing lab tasks with Mable. Players should also note the quest boards in plazas for fashion-centric quests like the Style Showdown mission.

Ad

Combining the 50 base items, along with 20 plus DLC options, gamers have unlimited offerings when it comes to outfits in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Also read - How to get all Canari Plush dolls in Pokemon Legends Z-A

That concludes our guide to obtaining outfits in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Read more articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Siddharth Rathi

Siddharth Rathi

Twitter icon

Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.

He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.

Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.

Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.

Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.

When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications