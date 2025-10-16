How to get Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A

While getting Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be quite a difficult task, knowing when and where to look for it can make the process easier. It belongs to the Fighting and Flying-type category and is not part of any evolution chain. Also, you can utilize a Hawluchanite for the Mega Hawlucha evolution.
Here are all the details on how to obtain Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A efficiently.
All details on where to find Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Firstly, you cannot get Hawlucha immediately after starting your journey in Lumiose City. You must complete The City in the Shadow of Prism Tower main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A first for a chance to obtain the specific Pokemon.
Complete A Break Time Battle mission to access the rooftop
Here are the detailed steps on how to find the path to Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A:
- Complete The City in the Shadow of Prism Tower main mission and access the Reaching Rank X mission.
- Then, navigate near the building to the left of Wild Zone 3.
- Start a side mission called A Break Time Battle by interacting with Sommi.
- After defeating him in a Pokemon battle, access the nearby Holovator to reach the rooftop.
However, you must reach this location at night for a chance to capture Hawlucha.
Hawlucha's location in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Following that, you must go to a particular location to find Hawlucha. As you reach the earlier-mentioned rooftop, take the path on the left, and you will find a spider web bridge to cross to the opposite rooftop. You can use any flying-type attacks to activate the bridge.
After crossing it, move forward, and at the end, navigate to the left side's building via the wooden plank. As you continue towards the right after that, you will encounter Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Tips to capture Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A
It should be noted that Hawlucha is extremely difficult to capture during the early game. It can one-shot your low-level Pokemon and even damage your character significantly. So, make sure you have Pokemon that are more than level 18.
Also, these types are strong against Hawlucha:
- Electric
- Ice
- Flying
- Psychic
- Fairy
Since it was relatively early in the story, I only had a few electric and flying types that were quite strong. Fortunately, I needed only two Pokemon to defeat Hawlucha. Next, use a Great Ball or something superior to capture it after defeating it.
Notably, there's no evolution chain for this Pokemon. But, there's a story mission where you must battle Rogue Mega Hawlucha to obtain Hawluchanite. Using this, you can execute the mega evolution on your Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
This covers our guide on how to capture Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
