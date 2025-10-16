How to get Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A

While getting Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be quite a difficult task, knowing when and where to look for it can make the process easier. It belongs to the Fighting and Flying-type category and is not part of any evolution chain. Also, you can utilize a Hawluchanite for the Mega Hawlucha evolution.

Ad

Here are all the details on how to obtain Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A efficiently.

All details on where to find Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Firstly, you cannot get Hawlucha immediately after starting your journey in Lumiose City. You must complete The City in the Shadow of Prism Tower main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A first for a chance to obtain the specific Pokemon.

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Complete A Break Time Battle mission to access the rooftop

Complete this quest after finishing the Shadow of Prism Tower main mission (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are the detailed steps on how to find the path to Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A:

Ad

Complete The City in the Shadow of Prism Tower main mission and access the Reaching Rank X mission.

and mission. Then, navigate near the building to the left of Wild Zone 3 .

. Start a side mission called A Break Time Battle by interacting with Sommi.

by interacting with Sommi. After defeating him in a Pokemon battle, access the nearby Holovator to reach the rooftop.

However, you must reach this location at night for a chance to capture Hawlucha.

Ad

Hawlucha's location in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Use a flying-type attack to activate the bridge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Following that, you must go to a particular location to find Hawlucha. As you reach the earlier-mentioned rooftop, take the path on the left, and you will find a spider web bridge to cross to the opposite rooftop. You can use any flying-type attacks to activate the bridge.

Ad

Hawlucha's location on the map in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After crossing it, move forward, and at the end, navigate to the left side's building via the wooden plank. As you continue towards the right after that, you will encounter Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Ad

Also read: 6 best Pokemon Legends Z-A combat tips you need to know

Tips to capture Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Electric type is strong against Hawlucha (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It should be noted that Hawlucha is extremely difficult to capture during the early game. It can one-shot your low-level Pokemon and even damage your character significantly. So, make sure you have Pokemon that are more than level 18.

Ad

Also, these types are strong against Hawlucha:

Electric

Ice

Flying

Psychic

Fairy

Since it was relatively early in the story, I only had a few electric and flying types that were quite strong. Fortunately, I needed only two Pokemon to defeat Hawlucha. Next, use a Great Ball or something superior to capture it after defeating it.

Notably, there's no evolution chain for this Pokemon. But, there's a story mission where you must battle Rogue Mega Hawlucha to obtain Hawluchanite. Using this, you can execute the mega evolution on your Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Ad

This covers our guide on how to capture Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Check out more Pokemon Legends Z-A guides from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨