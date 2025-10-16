How to defeat Rogue Mega Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The Rogue Mega Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A is one of the stronger enemies that you need to face in the storyline. Hawlucha has quite a list of attacks that it can perform, with almost all of them being high-speed but with some wind-up time. Fortunately, it also has several weaknesses that you can take advantage of when choosing your own Pokemon for the fight.

This article will highlight the most effective way to take down the Rogue Mega Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to beat Rogue Mega Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You can find Rogue Mega Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A by traveling to the Magenta Sector 3 on the map. Climb the rooftops to encounter this enemy and then continue the interactions to start the battle. It is quite easy to spot Mega Evolved Pokemons with the purple-themed aura that is visible around them.

Here is everything that you need to know to defeat the Rogue Mega Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A:

Weaknesses

Flying

Ice

Psychic

Electric

Fairy

Resistances

Dark

Ground

Grass

Fighting

Bug

Attacks

Air Slash: Mega Hawlucha can launch a ranged attack after winding up for a short while. This attack travels quite a bit of distance and can deal lots of damage.

Mega Hawlucha can launch a for a short while. This attack travels quite a bit of distance and can deal lots of damage. Brick Break: A slash melee attack that is capable of shattering protective barriers.

A that is capable of shattering protective barriers. Aerial Ace: Mega Hawlucha will run toward you and after a brief delay launch two wing strikes in quick succession.

Mega Hawlucha will and after a brief delay launch in quick succession. Dive: Hawlucha will charge with golden energy for a long time and then soar up to the skies. It will strike the ground and damage everyone in the arena.

Beating Rogue Mega Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Hawlucha has strong attacks (Image via Youtube/@Mixeli)

Slowbro is an effective counter against Rogue Mega Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This Psychic-type Pokemon packs a heavy punch that can be used to chain abilities. You can use the Psybeam ability as your opening move in the battle and follow it up with Psyshock. These abilities should be spammed whenever the cooldown is up to stack up damage on the enemy.

Fill in your attacks with Zen Headbutt and Confusion to deal with Hawlucha and allow the other moves to be restored. Moreover, Slowbro is quite tanky and can withstand your foe’s strong attacks during the fight. However, you should try to avoid using your Pokemon as a shield during fast attacks and concentrate on dodging as much as possible.

Dodge Mega Hawlucha's melee attack attempts by strafing away (Image via Youtube/@Mixeli)

It is generally a good practice to maintain distance from Rogue Mega Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This will allow you to observe the charge-up animation of the enemy and move left or right to avoid being hit. As for the Aerial Ace move, you need to let Hawlucha move close to you and then let the wind-up animation begin before moving away. This will help you dodge the attack at times.

Dive attack from Mega Hawlucha has a long wind-up time (Image via Youtube/@Mixeli)

The Dive attack cannot be dodged, so it is best to use your most powerful attacks on the enemy during the charging animation. This will help you deplete its health faster, as it will not be able to defend during this time.

You should be using up all the abilities as soon as the cooldowns are completed. Run around the arena and keep attacking to take down Rogue Mega Hawlucha by slowly chipping away at its HP bar.

Rewards

Reward for defeating Mega Hawlucha (Image via Youtube/@Mixeli)

After defeating Rogue Mega Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you will obtain the Hawluchanite item. This can be used on your own Hawlucha to help it evolve and create a stronger team.

