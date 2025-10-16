All Canari Quiz Whiz Contest answers in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The Canari Quiz Whiz Contest is one of the main challenges that you will face in Pokemon Legends Z-A. During the During Main Mission 14 (Reaching Rank E) of the game, you will come across this quiz contest, where you must answer correctly if you want to start the promotion match. The clues for these can be found nearby, and you can solve each question's riddles easily.
Let's take a look at all of the Canari Quiz Whiz Contest answers in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
How to complete the Canari Quiz Whiz Contest in Pokemon Legends Z-A
The 14th main mission of Pokemon Legends Z-A, called Reaching Rank E will take you to the Electrical Substation, where you will meet Naveen. He will give you the first clue on your journey, the password to enter the quiz contest, which is "Let's go, DYN4M0!"
Once you enter the Electrical Substation, you will face a contest of wits by answering three questions with either true or false before you can compete in the Promotion Match.
You can look around the area to find clues to the answers. You can follow the NPC Mani, who will often lead you to them, or observe other people in the location. Those who do not know the correct answers will have an unsure tone on them, or won't know anything.
Stand on the green circle when you are ready and answer the following for the Canari Quiz Whiz Contest:
- I’m crazy good at falling-block puzzle games! – True
- Macarons are my favorite food! – False
- Electric-type Pokemon are my fave! – True
The next round will task you with finding Elektross' favorite dessert and bringing it back to the Station. Talk to Naveen again, and he will inform you of the item, which is a Super Lumiose Galette, which you can get from Cafe Gallant. Bringing the item back will trigger a boss fight against Mani.
How to defeat Mani in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Once you make your way past the Canari Quiz Whiz Contest, you will be facing off against Mani. He will use the following Pokemon in the battle:
- Lv. 34 Helioptile (Electric-type)
- Lv. 34 Emolga (Electric-type)
- Lv. 35 Raichu (Electric-type)
You can easily defeat these using any Ground-type Pokemon, as they are strong against Electric-types. Do not use Water or Flying-type Pokemon during the battle.
