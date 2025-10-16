Pokemon Legends Z-A Walkthrough: How to complete The City in the Shadow of Prism Tower

The City in the Shadow of Prism Tower in Pokemon Legends Z-A is the fifth main mission, which introduces you to some in-game mechanics and allows you to access some Wild Zones to catch new Pokemon. It is one of the longer missions of the game as it includes multiple cutscenes along with a few side quests. Moreover, you also receive an invaluable item while completing it.

Here's a complete walkthrough guide for The City in the Shadow of Prism Tower mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A to help you clear it easily.

How to complete The City in the Shadow of Prism Tower mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Begin the mission at Hotel Z

Go outside of Hotel Z (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The City in the Shadow of Prism Tower mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A automatically begins from where the fourth mission ends after your victory against Zach. Once you are finished celebrating the win with other Team MZ members, leave Hotel Z.

As you do, a cutscene will trigger, beginning the fifth main mission. During the cutscene, you will receive an important item called Red Canari Plush from Tarragon, which can be equipped to your Pokemon to increase the experience they earn. Moreover, you will also be informed about a collectible item called Colorful Screws.

Exploring Lumiose City

Afterward, follow your rival (Taunie/Urbain) from Hotel Z on a linear route. Along the way, Mega Crystals will appear. You can break these with your Pokemon to collect Mega Shards, which you can trade for Mega Stones (useful to trigger Mega Evolutions) and Exp Candies later in the game.

Explore Lumiose City (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During this part of the quest, you will also learn about the Rotom Phone’s safety mode, which allows you to jump from heights freely. You can use this ability to keep following your rival towards Nouveau Cafe. Along the way, you can explore Wild Zone 2 to catch local Pokemon. This is a good place to add monsters to your Pokemon Legends Z-A party.

Following this, you will encounter Vinnie, the secretary to Quasartico’s CEO.

Fist of Justice challenge

As you continue with The City in the Shadow of Prism Tower mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you will eventually reach Wild Zone 3. However, its entrance will be blocked as Ivor, the leader of the Fist of Justice organisation, is delivering a speech at the spot.

Defeat Josee in battle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meanwhile, Josee from the organization will approach you and challenge you to a battle. You must defeat her to progress through this quest.

Josee's team comprises a Machop and a Meditite. Considering both of them are Fighting-type Pokemon that are weak to Flying-types, it is recommended you use a monster like Pidgey or Fletchling that can use Flying-type moves to defeat them.

Upon your victory, a cutscene will play out where the Fist of Justice members will leave, and you can access the Wild Zone 3.

You should note that the next part of this main mission requires you to have a Pikachu with you. As such, you must catch one at Wild Zone 3. Additionally, if you wish Pikachu to be one of your party members, catch two of them.

The Looker Bureau and side missions

All side mission locations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After catching Pikachu, head over to the Looker Bureau for a cutscene to play out. Following that, talk to Emma to undertake three side missions. You must complete each one to proceed forward in The City in the Shadow of Prism Tower mission. Here's how you can clear each of the side missions:

Side Mission 001: A Big Ol’ Bunnelby

Go to the alley with the client and defeat an Alpha Bunnelby. You can also choose to catch it.

Rewards: 400 Poke Dollars, 2x Fresh Water

Side Mission 002: A Use for an Evolution Stone

Trade a Pikachu for a Heracross with the client.

Rewards: 800 Poke Dollars, 5x Poke Balls, 3x Potion.

Side Mission 003: Sableye in the Cemetery

Enter Wild Zone 4, navigate to the top-right, defeat a Sableye, and retrieve the client’s ring.

Rewards: 4000 Poke Dollars, 2x Revive.

Once all three tasks are complete, go back to Emma and interact with her to trigger a cutscene where she Mega Evolves her Ampharos.

Once that is finished, The City in the Shadow of Prism Tower mission will be completed in Pokemon Legends Z-A, and the next mission, Reaching Rank X, will begin.

