Pokemon Legends Z-A Walkthrough: How to complete A New Life in Lumiose City

The early hours of the main story in Pokemon Legends Z-A main story will introduce players to the game's fundamental mechanics. The third main mission, A New Life in Lumiose City, will see players begin to expand their adventure in the massive, Paris-inspired city. From learning how to catch Pokemon in the wild to running errands, this quest will be a busy one.

Here is everything to know about tackling this main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Read on to know more.

Pokemon Legends Z-A A New Life in Lumiose City walkthrough

Progress through Hotel Z

This mission begins after wrapping up the previous one, Escape from the Battle Zone. You will find yourself in Hotel Z after battling through the Battle Zone and arriving at AZ's haven. The first objective is to head to the rooftop of the hotel and then to the first floor to let things play out.

Before you are given free rein, you will be handed a Team MZ jacket cosmetic. Team MZ is the new organization that the protagonist finds themselves under, who aim to fight for upholding peace in Lumiose City. Additionally, you will also be introduced to the Z-A Royale app as well as new movement mechanics to aid in the combat.

The former allows registering for a nightly competition that sees players climb to the top of the ladder, starting from the bottom at Rank Z all the way up to A by battling ever-increasingly powerful trainers across the city in Battle Zones. The latter, on the other hand, teaches you how to roll and sprint, which are invaluable tools for evading incoming attacks during a Pokemon battle.

Head to the Pokemon Center

The Pokemon Center is right in front of the Lumiose Station (Image via The Pokemon COmpany)

The next objective is to head to the nearby Pokemon Center. This returning medical facility has been a mainstay of the franchise since its inception in the 1990s, allowing players to heal their Pokemon to full for free. This time however, you must head there to get the Pokedex.

This log keeps track of all encountered and captured Pokemon and completionsist have been fascinated with it in every entry and will be provided by Nurse Joy. The Pokemon Center is located in front of Gare de Lumiose (or Lumiose Station), however, a bunch of rocks are blocking the path.

To circumvent this hazard, head to the nearby roof and get down from there to reach the entryway. Head inside and talk to Nurse Joy to unlock the Pokedex for use. The next step is catching Pokemon in the Wild Zones.

Help Mable with Research

You will now be tasked with catching five Pokemon for Mabel, one of many major NPCs in the game. This will take the protagonist to the nearby Wild Zone 1 to catch and register five Pokemon in the Pokedex. Note that since the starter Pokemon obtained early on in Pokemon Legends Z-A is already entered in the Pokedex, you will only need to catch four more Pokemon.

To catch a Pokemon, press ZL to target and then ZR to aim and throw a Pokeball. It is recommended to first deplete the foe's HP to zero to catch it; unlike past games, where defeated monsters faint, this game has a small window where they are knocked out before they disappear.

Here are the Pokemon that can be caught in the Wild Zone to progress this objective:

Bunnelby

Fletchling

Mareep

Spewpa

Once done, exit the Wild Zone and visit Mabel to report the results of the field research (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Having a varied and balanced team goes a long way in any Pokemon game, so having these Pokemon on board is a good start. Mareep can evolve into Ampharos, which has a Mega Evolution in the game that is Electric/Dragon-type. Fletchling, meanwhile, can evolve into Talonflame, making it a solid beginner's pick, especially thanks to its dual Flying and Fire typing.

Exit the Wild Zone 1 and head to Mabel's Pokemon Research Lab, located just outside of it, to turn in the findings. This will unlock additional requests from Mabel that will increase players' research level, which rewards players with items such as TMs. Standing for Technical Machine, these items contain Moves that can be taught to Pokemon, and players will obtain Rock Smash upon finishing this section.

Note that not all creatures can learn every TM out there, but thankfully, the caught Bunnelby can learn Rock Smash so teach it before moving on. Once that is done, return to Hotel Z by heading through Wild Zone 1, and be sure to break the rocks to clear the way. This wraps up A New Life in Lumiose City story mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

