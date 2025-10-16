How to get Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A features a variety of fan-favorite Pokemon, including the iconic Pikachu line, including its predecessor Pichu. The beloved Electric mouse mascot of the franchise can be easily added to your party fairly early on in the game, allowing players to tag it along wherever they go. Additionally, this also makes it possible to obtain its evolution, Raichu.
Here is everything to know about getting Pikachu and its forms in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Read on for more details.
Also Read: Pokemon Legends Z-A timeline explored: When does it take place?
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
How to get Pikachu in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Pikachu can be found in the bottom right corner of Wild Zone 3 of Lumiose City. It is one of the several creatures spawns in the area, alongside others like Espur, Litleo, Skiddo, and more. Catching it is virtually similar to other monsters; defeat it until its health drops to 0, and it faints, offering a brief window of opportunity to catch it.
If you miss the ball throw window, no worries, as a couple more should spawn around the area. If none are in the vicinity, leave that section of Wild Zone 3 and come back, and Pikachu should spawn again. Once added to the party, it is a solid Electric-type for taking on the content that lies ahead.
How to get Pichu in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Alternatively, you can also catch Pikachu's predecessor form Pichu, in Wild Zone 1. This baby Pokemon is the only single spawn in this starter area, and will require you to have some patience and stealth to catch a distracted one.
Once caught, it can be evolved into Pikachu by raising its Friendship stat. This is an invisible value that rises when several conditions are met, like:
- Do not let your Pichu faint in battle
- Give it items like Rare Candy to raise EXP
- Visit and rest in Cafes around Lumiose City with Pichu
When it is ready to evolve, Pichu's in-party portrait will have an arrow icon next to it. Select the option to Evolve to transform it into Pikachu in Pokemon Legends Z-A
How to get Raichu in Pokemon Legends Z-A
The easiest way to get Raichu is to evolve a caught Pikachu using a Thunder Stone. This is one of the many Evolution Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A and can be bought for 3,000 Pokedollars from the Stone Emporium on Vernal Avenue, located north-west of Wild Zone 1.
After buying it, select the Thunder Stone from the Items screen and use it on Pikachu to evolve it. After a brief evolution cutscene, you will have Raichu in your party. With the upcoming Mega Dimension DLC for Pokemon Legends Z-A set to feature Mega Evolutions for Raichu, we recommend having couple of them on hand.
Check out more articles:
- Pokemon Legends Z-A Walkthrough: How to complete Escape from the Battle Zone
- Pokemon Legends Z-A Walkthrough: How to complete A New Life in Lumiose City
- Should you play Pokemon X and Y before Legends Z-A?
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨