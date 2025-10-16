If you are looking for how to get Bunnelby and Diggersby in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you’ve come to the right place. Bunnelby is a normal-type Pokemon that you can find in Lumiose City’s Wild Zones. As for Diggersby, it’s the next evolution of Bunnelby in Pokemon Legends Z-A. You can also find Diggersby in a Wild Zone, as it’s not restricted to evolution only.

This article will guide you through everything you need to know about getting Bunnelby and Diggersby in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Read on to learn more.

Where to find Bunnelby in Pokemon Legends Z-A (All locations explained)

You can find Bunnelby in the Wild Zones in Pokemon Legends Z-A. There are several Wild Zones across Lumiose City, but Bunnelby can be found in these two places:

Wild Zone 1

Wild Zone 5

Wild Zone 1 location

Wild Zone 1 is situated near the Verre Sector 8. If you take the South Boulevard Street on the map, you can easily access Wild Zone 1. However, it’s not unlocked from the start. Here’s how you can unlock Wild Zone 1 on the map.

You need to complete Main Mission 5 to unlock Wild Zone 1 in the game. After that, you can access it in the aforementioned location.

Not just Bunnelby, there are several other Normal-type Pokemon roaming around the streets here. Wild Zones are one of the easiest ways to catch Pokemon in Legends Z-A.

Wild Zone 5 location

Wild Zone 5 is larger compared to Wild Zone 1 and can be found near the center of the map. If you’ve already unlocked the zone, the map will show the number 5 in the southwest part of the map’s center.

How to unlock Wild Zone 5 in Pokemon Legends Z-A

To unlock Wild Zone 5, you need to finish Main Mission 6 in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Also read, How to get Dratini, Dragonair and Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Where to find Diggersby in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Locations and evolution explained)

You can find Diggersby in a Wild Zone in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Alternatively, you can level up Bunnelby and evolve it into Diggersby. Here’s where you can find it:

Wild Zone 17

Wild Zone 17 location

Wild Zone 17 is located near Vert Street, situated in the southeast part of the map.

Alternate way to get Diggersby in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You can also obtain Diggersby through evolution. Once your Bunnelby reaches Level 20, it will evolve into Diggersby in the game.

That covers everything you need to know about how to get Bunnelby and Diggersby in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

