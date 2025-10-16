If you are wondering how to get Dratini, Dragonair, and Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you've come to the right place. The latest Pokémon game is out now, and players are already out there catching the ones they want. If you are new to the game, keep in mind that unlike the previous Legends title, Pokémon Legends Z-A features a single map - Lumiose City from the Kalos region. You will find all the Pokemon within this one map.

If you want to get Dragonair and Dragonite, keep in mind that you won’t be able to find them on the map except in rare cases. Your goal is to find Dratini first, and only then, through evolution, can you obtain the other Pokémon in Legends Z-A.

Where to find Dratini in Pokemon Legends Z-A (location explained)

Dratini is a Dragon-type Pokemon in Legends Z-A. Although finding Dratini isn’t very difficult, catching it certainly is. Here’s where you can find Dratini in Pokemon Legends Z-A:

Dratini location in Pokemon Legends Z-A:

On the southeast side of Lumiose City , there is a restaurant called Le Nah . Dratini is usually found on the roof of the restaurant .

, there is a restaurant called . Dratini is usually found on the . There are other rooftops where you can find Dratini as well, so keep an eye out. However, Hotel Le Nah is a confirmed spawn, so if you’re looking for this Pokemon, this should be your first stop.

Here is the location of the Pokémon on the map:

Dratini location in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tips to catch Dratini in Pokemon Legends Z-A:

If you’ve spawned at the restaurant, look to your right. You’ll see a ladder on an adjacent building. Climb the ladder and jump to the restaurant roof. Now, your job is to stay calm, as Dratini is pretty difficult to catch.

Find cover and sneak up toward Dratini. If it’s an Alpha, it will put up a fight. You can try throwing your Pokeball, but it’s better to battle it for a while first. If it’s a normal Dratini, you can throw the Pokeball immediately, and it should be easy to catch.

That covers everything you need to know about catching Dratini in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Now, getting Dragonair and Dragonite is much easier in the game. Here’s how you can get them:

How to get Dragonair and Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Dragonair doesn’t have a specific spawn. You might find Dragonair on different rooftops around the map, but it’s very rare. However, you can evolve your Dratini into a Dragonair - and you’ll need to do the same to get Dragonite. Evolve your Dragonair to obtain Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Here are the evolution levels:

Dratini → Level 30 → Dragonair

Dragonair → Level 55 → Dragonite

That cover everything you needed to know about how to get Dratini, Dragonair, and Dragonite in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

