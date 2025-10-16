How to pass time in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Changing the time of day in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be really useful, especially when you are trying to find certain Pokemons or complete specific quests that can only be done at a specific time. Beginners might get confused at first as the game doesn't explain the feature directly, but the method to pass the time is quite simple.
On that note, here’s how to change the time in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
How to change the time in Pokemon Legends Z-A
The full day and night cycle of the game runs fairly quickly compared to real time, lasting around 24 minutes. About 16 minutes of the time is daylight, while the nighttime is just 8 minutes. However, the time pauses during cutscenes and battles.
If you are not willing to wait and want to pass the time quickly, the easiest way is by using the benches that are available across Lumiose City and other key areas on the map. There's at least one bench outside every Pokemon Center.
Simply approach a bench during free roam and interact with it by pressing A. Upon interaction, you will get the following options:
- Kill some time here.
- Hang out with your Pokemon.
Select the first option, and the game will allow you to switch from day to night or vice versa instantly. Do note that this feature isn't available immediately. You first need to finish some early tutorials of the game.
Another method to pass time in Pokémon Legends Z-A is by using your room in Hotel Z. Once you finish the second main quest named Escape from the Battle Zone, you get your own personal room inside the hotel. Enter the room and interact with the bed by pressing A. You will get the following options:
- Rest until morning / Rest until nightfall.
- Actually, I’ll stay up.
Choose the first option to instantly change the time. Both methods are pretty much the same, and you can choose either of them depending on which is closer.
That's everything you need to know about changing the time in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
