How to defeat Rogue Mega Slowbro in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You will encounter the Rogue Mega Slowbro in Pokemon Legends Z-A during the eleventh main mission. Here, you will receive multiple main missions that require you to defeat three Rogue Mega Pokemon. You can choose to tackle them in any order: Rogue Mega Slowbro, Rogue Mega Camerupt, or Rogue Mega Victreebel.

If you want to face Rogue Mega Slowbro first, here’s a detailed guide on how to defeat this powerful Pokemon and stop its rampage in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: A guide to defeating Rogue Mega Slowbro

To begin the Rogue Mega Slowbro mission, head to Aymlis Park in the Blue District, where you will find Taunie/Urbain. You’ll see a Slowbro (glowing pink) standing above a stone, in pain.

Rogue Mega Slowbro location (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before entering the battle, it’s best to stock up on items like Super Potions and Revives, as these will be very useful during the fight.

You should also know which Pokemon are best suited to battle Mega Slowbro.

Mega Slowbro is weak against:

Dark

Grass

Electric

Bug

Ghost

Mega Slowbro is resistant to:

Water

Fire

Fighting

Steel

Ice

The best match against Mega Slowbro is Absol, a Dark-type Pokemon. During the tenth mission, you would have already defeated the Rogue Mega Absol and received both Absol and Absolite.

Battling Rogue Mega Slowbro (Image via The Pokemon Company)

And using Absolite, you can Mega Evolve Absol during a battle.

After the battle starts, remember that Mega Slowbro is a ranged attacker, so maintain your distance. Use Absol’s moves: Slash (A), Swords Dance (B), Night Slash (X), and Quick Attack (Y).

Mega Slowbro mainly uses three attacks: Water Pulse, Psybeam, and Water Tornado.

When it uses Water Pulse, the attack tracks your position and travels in a straight line. Run sideways to dodge it. Since it focuses on you during this time, it is a great opening to command Absol to attack.

When it uses Psybeam, Slowbro stays still and fires a pink beam straight ahead. Dodge the beam, then quickly order Absol to counterattack and use Plus Moves for extra damage.

The third attack is Water Tornado, which releases multiple water tornadoes across the area. Keep your distance and move between the gaps to avoid getting hit.

As you continue attacking, Slowbro will occasionally drop Mega Power Orbs. Collect these to fill your Mega Meter (present in the bottom right of the screen). Once it’s full, you can Mega Evolve Absol, making the battle easier.

Keep up by attacking Mega Slowbro and collecting more orbs to maintain your Mega Meter.

Also, when your Pokemon's health is low or even defeated, you can use the potions to revive it and restore its health.

When Slowbro’s HP drops to 50%, it becomes more aggressive and attacks more frequently, though its moves remain the same. At 25% HP, it will unleash a stronger Water Tornado attack, with more tornadoes lasting longer. Keep dodging until the attack ends, then counter with Absol’s strongest moves to defeat it.

Once you defeat it, you will receive the Slowbronite Mega Stone, which can be used to Mega Evolve Slowbro in your team during battles.

